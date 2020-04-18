Cathleen Pessolano, executive director of Mental Health America of Fredericksburg, works the agency’s help line every morning.
She said she’s taken calls from “essential personnel”—health care workers and first responders— who have driven to the store to buy groceries and suddenly find themselves so crippled with anxiety that they cannot get out of their cars.
“They find themselves just breaking down and crying,” Pessolano said. “And they’re thinking, ‘I’m trained to do this. And I just can’t. Why?’ ”
She’s also heard from parents who have taken the one-hour long window of their child’s morning nap to sob over the phone with someone objective. And from people who in the past have self-managed their anxiety or depression but are no longer able to because of social-distancing measures required to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“What’s been strange about this time period is that the callers we’re hearing from are individuals who weren’t seeing a counselor, weren’t seeing a doctor,” Pessolano said. “We have individuals who were able to handle things like bipolar disorder or severe depression because they had found the support through the community.
“But with the changes and lack of routine, lack of structure and the unknown, all of that has flown out the window. So they’re having extreme episodes and they don’t understand what just happened.”
Fear of the coronavirus and its associated respiratory disease, COVID-19, compounded with the stress of furloughs, job losses, school closures and social distancing, have led to an increase in extreme anxiety among people all over the world.
Nearly 7 million adults in the U.S. are affected by generalized anxiety disorder and about 6 million by panic disorder. These numbers are expected to rise over the next few months, experts say.
“Once [social-distancing measures] are relieved, we think there will be a huge upswing [in mental health crises] because people are holding it together right now,” Pessolano said. “There also will be all those people who are in caregiving roles and are unable to process right now. They will be overwhelmed with what they’ve just done.”
Pessolano said calls to the MHAF help line have already increased about 20 percent since the virus outbreak began.
The agency’s national affiliate, Mental Health America, reported the number of people experiencing clinical-level anxiety has increased about 19 percent, according to the results of self-screening tools on its website.
The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has also been providing more mental health services than usual, reporting 1,391 hours of kept appointments for therapy and psychiatry last week, compared with the average of 1,145.
“We’re seeing an increase in anxiety and also in mental health crises. I think we’re starting to see a surge right now,” said Jacqueline Kobuchi, director of clinical services for RACSB. “I certainly think the longer it goes on, we’ll see it negatively affect people. And we’ll see PTSD in first responders and hospital workers.”
Sudhir Nagaraja, a psychiatrist who practices in the Fredericksburg area, said the anxiety his clients are manifesting now is specific.
“It’s, ‘Something’s changed in my life and I’m losing control over it, can you help me manage that?’ ” he said. “Two, four, six weeks from now, it might be different. We might see a widespread second epidemic of mental health disorders.
“In the news, there’s been a huge emphasis on the medical side of things,” Nagaraja continued. “I wanted to [remind everyone] that there is an emotional and mental health side to this and it’s important for everyone. It creates stress for everyone.”
FAMILY ISSUES
Pessolano said MHAF’s help line has received calls from parents attempting to care for special-needs children who are reacting in challenging ways to the loss of their school-based daily routine and support.
For other families, being forced together by social distancing has caused mental health issues to come to the forefront.
“We’re also seeing a lot of families living together who don’t normally live all together,” she said. “And that’s basically dropped mental health issues into a home that wasn’t used to it.”
Other callers know they are experiencing a mental health crisis but are afraid of going to the emergency room or visiting a doctor because they might contract the virus, Pessolano said.
And some seniors are calling to process their feelings of extreme isolation.
“It really is like being in prison in your home,” Pessolano said.
Eleni McNeil, substance-use services coordinator for RACSB, said some of the organization’s clients have relapsed into substance-use disorder since the outbreak began.
Being part of a supportive community is important for those in recovery, especially early recovery, McNeil said, and losing that can be disastrous.
“We have seen some clients coming in saying they’ve relapsed because it’s been difficult to deal with isolation, job loss, not having their routine or the activities they were using before as part of self care and recovery,” McNeil said. “Finding new ways to continue working their recovery has been an adjustment for a lot of people.”
McNeil also worries about the increased use of alcohol as a coping mechanism during quarantine.
“One thing that’s been brought up to me is the focus on social media right now, with people being at home, on drinking alcohol as a way to pass the time, and that being really triggering to see [for people in recovery],” she said. “That would be important for people to think about.”
REMOTE COUNSELING
McNeil said many of the recovery community groups have switched to online platforms during this time.
RACSB is providing services to its current clients virtually, Kobuchi said. Outpatient services are provided through Zoom, either one-to-one with a therapist or in a group therapy/peer support format.
If someone does not have access to a smartphone or computer, the sessions can be held over the phone.
Kobuchi said the agency has not provided telehealth services before and has found it successful for many clients.
“Even clients who were already being seen are more comfortable in the home setting,” she said. “They’re able to kind of make more progress. And it solves transportation issues. For some, we’ve learned this isn’t the best, but for the most part, people having been able to continue with their services.”
Emergency services are still provided in person if someone is experiencing a crisis, Kobuchi said.
Pessolano and her staff of six works on helping people process their options and get in touch with the right services for them.
“Our focus is engagement, companionship,” she said.
She said “a lot” of local mental health providers have come out of retirement to help during this time.
To keep themselves from feeling overwhelmed and hopeless, Pessolano said her staff started sharing a “blessing of the day,” where they reflect on something positive that happened.
She said these “blessings” have involved everything from finding the right ingredients in the pantry to make Rice Krispie bars, to meeting a new neighbor outside during a walk, to starting a “tea time” ritual with older children every evening.
“It’s all about appreciating the little things,” Pessolano said.
DEALING WITH CHANGE
Kobuchi suggested that lowering expectations of what can be accomplished during this time would be healthy.
“People have a lot of time for social media, but maybe realizing that you don’t have to be reorganizing your closet or coming up with new activities [would be helpful],” she said. “Just getting through this is enough. We don’t have to create high expectations of creativity for ourselves. Maybe getting out of bed and going into living room and opening the curtains is good enough.”
“If you have little kids, it’s OK that they watch ‘Frozen’ every day,” she added.
Nagaraja said that in addition to therapy, he is recommending that his clients maintain a routine, exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet and practice mindfulness—through meditation or the use of apps such as Insight Timer and Calm.
“I’m emphasizing for my patients to be mindful, to practice being mentally still and paying attention to our inner selves,” he said. “That can have profound effects on anxiety and stress. This moment in time offers patients opportunity spend time in your head when you’re spending time in your house.”
He also recommends limiting exposure to news about the outbreak.
“I am recommending that my patients—and generally, if you’re struggling with anxiety—to limit what you’re exposed to,” he said. “It’s very easy to get fixated on this.
“It’s important to have a self-filter, so maybe stop listening to the news except for X, Y and Z. For example, tell yourself, ‘I will listen to updates from school or from [Gov.] Northam, but other than that, I’m not going to sit in front of the TV and listen to everything that’s happening.’ ”
Nagaraja said it could be helpful to view the outbreak as an opportunity to “go back to a simpler time.”
“Despite all of the negatives, I think it does give us an opportunity to slow things down a little bit, remember what’s important in our lives and stay connected with the people who are important to us,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.