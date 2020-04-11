Death also has gone on in the midst of a pandemic, forcing people to change the way they say goodbye to their loved ones.
Pearl Amy Smith died in March, a month shy of her 90th birthday. She was the last survivor of 10 children and well-known in King George County, where, during her younger days, she had been a “hidden figure” at the Navy base in Dahlgren. She helped do calculations for weapon systems on Navy ships.
Her family knew Smith’s mourners might number in the hundreds, including relatives and friends from the many activities she was part of: the Eastern Star society, King George Democratic Party, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, American Red Cross and Girl Scouts.
But they had to follow the governor’s orders and limit the gathering to 10. Her immediate family and close friends held a small graveside service at the end of March, and those who paid their respects around her white casket wore gloves and masks.
“It’s distressing because the family would like to come together,” said Smith’s daughter, Gretna Smith. “For us, it’s going to put off what I call the process of dying—visitation, celebration and burial. We have no idea when we can put together something, when we will be allowed to have people come together to celebrate her life, and she deserves a celebration.”
Cedell Brooks, whose funeral home handled Smith’s service, said people realize unusual times call for unusual measures. “I think people understand and are just using common sense and having faith that God’s gonna see us through it.”
But the pandemic certainly has made an already difficult time even harder, said David Storke, owner of Storke Funeral Home. He recently held a funeral for a longtime Caroline County resident who died in a nursing home. Because the home was closed to visitors, just as hospitals and other health care facilities are, his wife couldn’t be with him when he died. She hadn’t been able to visit for two weeks.
After the graveside service, Storke lingered to talk with the widow, who had taught his sons in elementary school. The two reminisced about his children and her grandchildren, then they laughed about the nickname her husband had in the local Ruritan Club, of which Storke is a member.
“We stood there and talked twice as long as the service lasted, and that’s the part of a funeral that makes it a healing process,” Storke said. “It’s the sharing of stories and talking. She got a little bit of that with me, but she would have gotten a lot of that if she had been able to have [the funeral] she wanted.”
Storke and Brooks both said people were obeying “the laws of the land,” as Brooks put it. Storke said he’s been amazed by how compliant mourners have been. He feared people would be enraged about not having a full funeral with all their friends and family or that they might try to sneak in more people than allowed.
Nobody’s done anything but follow the guidelines, even at Quantico National Cemetery, where those who served aren’t given military honors during the pandemic. The line of vehicles approaches the graveside, but no one leaves their cars as the casket is lowered, Storke said.
Lots of families have said they’ll schedule memorial services later, when things return to normal, and Storke said that’s important for their recovery.
“Delayed grief is just that, delayed grief,” he said, adding there’s no substitute for “all the people who loved that person coming together and hugging and saying, ‘I’m so sorry.’ That component is gone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.