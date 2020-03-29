Bracing the nation for a grim death toll, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month, bowing to pub…

ABOUT THE NUMBERS

The Virginia Department of Health’s website shows more patients in their 20s with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state than people in their 70s. While the state is tracking age, gender, race and when patients first showed signs of illness, the breakdown is not available for local cases.

The statewide number of cases by age group, as of Sunday morning, shows:

Up to age 9: 7

Age 10-19: 12

Age 20-29: 135

Age 30-39: 131

Age 40-49: 150

Age 50-59: 158

Age 60-69: 151

Age 70-79: 99

Age 80 and over: 47

More men than women have been diagnosed; 464 to 417. Gender was not reported in nine cases.