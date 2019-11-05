Overnight full traffic stops are scheduled for U.S. 1 in North Stafford on Thursday.

The closure will happen at Hospital Center Boulevard, for signal work where the new intersection is being constructed as part of the Courthouse Road widening project, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The Courthouse Road intersection is being moved to Hospital Center Boulevard as part of the project.

Two 15-minute closures are slated to happen between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Message boards will alert drivers of the closures.

According to VDOT, the new signal will be coordinated with the new diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 95, which also is under construction.

The $195-million interchange and Courthouse Road widening projects are expected to be completed by July 2020.

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments