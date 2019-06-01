Expect overnight delays around the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County during the next two weeks.
Crews are scheduled to set concrete beams onto the Interstate 95 overpasses, which are being rebuilt as part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The work will require crews to move the beams over the travel lanes, which will be closed.
The dates for the overnight work are Monday through Thursday of this week and June 10-16.
U.S. 17, I–95 and the ramps will be impacted by the work.
U.S. 17
Overnight lane closures on U.S. 17 around the overpasses are set for Monday through Thursday. A single lane will be closed at 9 p.m. Then intermittent full traffic stops of up to 30 minutes will take place from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The same lane closure schedule will be in place on the southbound side from June 10 through June 13.
Southbound I–95
Overnight lane closures are scheduled for Monday through Thursday and June 10 through June 13. A single lane will be closed at 9 p.m. Two lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. One lane will remain closed until 10 each morning, except on the two Fridays, when all lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.
Exit Ramps
The northbound I–95 exit to northbound U.S. 17 is set to have overnight closures Monday through Thursday. Intermittent closures, of up to 30 minutes, are set to run from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The same intermittent overnight closures for the southbound I–95 exit ramp to southbound U.S. 17 are set to take place June 10 through June 13, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Message boards will be set up to alert drivers of the closures and detour routes and Virginia State Police will direct traffic during the closures.
The $132 million southbound Rappahannock River crossing project will add three new primary lanes in the median, covering six miles. The new lanes will begin just north of the U.S. 17 exit and end about a mile south of the State Route 3 exit.
The three existing I–95 southbound lanes will be converted to carry traffic headed to the U.S.17 and Route 3 interchanges, as well as the Virginia Welcome Center.
Work has started on the project, which is scheduled to be finished by May 2022.