Expect intermittent, full traffic stops on U.S. 17 at the Interstate 95 interchange in Stafford County for the first half of October while crews demolish the northbound overpass.

All U.S. 17 traffic, each way, will be stopped for periods of 30 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. on weekdays through Oct. 18, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. There also will be single-lane closures leading up to and following the intermittent traffic stops.

The work is part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project, which will add lanes to the interstate between U.S. 17 and State Route 3.

The I–95 overpasses in each direction at the U.S. 17 interchange are being replaced as part of the crossing project.

Traffic will be shifted to the new bridge in summer 2020, VDOT said.

The southbound crossing project is slated to be finished in May 2022.

—Staff report

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

