Drivers can expect some major delays in the U.S. 17 area of Stafford County as a new overpass is set to open this week.
The work is part of the southbound Rappahannock River Crossing, one of a pair of major projects that will add feeder lanes to Interstate 95.
The overpass work is slated to start Monday and continue into the following morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Lane closures on northbound I–95 will be in place for 19 consecutive hours, from 9 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday, VDOT said. Crews will be milling, paving and striping lanes to shift northbound traffic onto the new overpass.
VDOT suggested that drivers avoid the area during the lane closures.
Northbound I–95 will be reduced to two lanes beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, , with the work zone starting near the Rappahannock River bridge. Also, the entrance ramps to northbound I–95 from U.S. 17 will be temporarily closed during the work.
Traffic on northbound I–95 will still be able to exit to U.S. 17.
When all of the northbound lanes reopen early Tuesday, traffic will begin traveling over the new U.S. 17 overpass.
Crews will be doing a lot of work during the lane closures.
In September 2019, all three northbound I–95 lanes near the U.S. 17 interchange were shifted to temporary lanes in the median, parallel to the interstate, VDOT said. During the 19-hour span, crews “will mill and remove up to 20 inches of pavement, and then pave a half-mile of new roadway connecting traffic with the new overpass,” according to VDOT.
VDOT said it scheduled the lane closures for the weekday period to avoid heavy summer weekend traffic and that adjustments will be made along alternate routes.
On those alternate routes—U.S. 1, Route 207 and U.S. 301—stop-light signal timing will be adjusted and lane closures will be lifted in work zones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.