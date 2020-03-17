The Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford County are closed just north of the Rappahannock River bridge near the Falmouth interchange because of an overturned truck.
Northbound traffic is getting past the scene on the collector-distributor lane for the Exit 133 interchange.
VDOT says I-95 northbound travelers should expect major delays.
