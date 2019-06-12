Chad Oxley will face incumbent Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur in November’s election.
Oxley, a 16–year veteran with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, recently retired and is running as an independent.
While serving Stafford County, Oxley was a master detective and the commander of an investigations unit that targeted narcotics, gangs and vice. He also served within the sheriff’s criminal investigations division.
Oxley is also a former Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms task force officer and he served in both the United States Army and the Virginia Army National Guard as an enlisted soldier.
Oxley’s four major focus areas for his campaign are community engagement, fiscal responsibility, the county’s opioid crisis and school safety.
“There are roughly eight schools in Stafford that do not have coverage with resource officers,” Oxley said. “One of my first priorities will be to fill those vacancies immediately.”
Oxley’s campaign website is Oxleyforsheriff.com.