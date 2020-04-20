Clarence Vaughn (center) watches as two players go for the ball during a drill at the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office youth football camp in June 2015. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sheriff's sports camps will be canceled this year.
The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the annual Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office summer sports camp, the office announced Monday.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the office has been sponsoring camps—including cheerleading, volleyball, basketball and football—for nearly two decades. Last year, 1850 children participated in the camps, which are free to Spotsylvania children.
But Scott said Sheriff Roger Harris decided the camps could not go forward this year in light of the COVID-19 situation.
"Not only do the children look forward to these camps every summer, the deputies volunteer year after year," Harris said. "This decision to cancel didn't come lightly, but for the safety of the citizens and out deputies we feel it's the most responsible thing to do."
A number of county businesses, individuals and churches have sponsored the camps over the years and were prepared to do so again, Harris said.
He said he looks forward to resuming the camps next summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.