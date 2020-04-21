A crisis tends to expose gaps and failures in a system, and the higher infections of COVID-19 among communities of color are the “horrid results” revealed by the global pandemic, according to a Manassas pastor.
But it’s not the first time African Americans have fared worse than their white counterparts, said the Rev. Keith Savage of the First Baptist Church of Manassas. He attributed the disparity to “systemic and political policies that have been happening over the centuries.”
Savage was part of a virtual town hall organized Monday by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D–Woodbridge. She represents North Stafford and other Northern Virginia localities in the 2nd House District, and is running for governor.
Carroll Foy called together a panel of doctors, policy advocates, pastors and an NAACP representative—all people of color—to address the impact of the novel coronavirus among blacks, Hispanics and tribal people. She wanted to gather information to share with other House members when the session reconvened Wednesday.
Carroll Foy cited state and national reports, including data released last week from the Centers for Disease Control, that show “predominately black communities have seen triple the number of infections and as many as six times more deaths than white communities.” She wanted to see information about Virginia patients and found it “absurd” last week that racial data was missing in more than half the confirmed cases.
Information has improved in recent days, as state officials have asked labs to include the data in tests and checked death certificates to garner the needed demographics, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said Monday.
As of Tuesday, racial data was still unavailable for more than a third of Virginia’s 324 residents who died from COVID-19. Another third of the deaths were white, 20 percent were black or African American and 13 percent were listed as other races.
On a smaller scale, the Rappahannock Area Health District—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—had racial breakdowns posted on the state website Tuesday for six of its nine deaths. Of the six fatalities, half were African American.
“Racial disparities didn’t start with COVID-19, and they’re not going to finish with COVID-19,” said Dr. Ebony Hilton, associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care with the University of Virginia Health System.
She and other panelists cited conditions in minority communities and the health problems that result. They said the lack of sidewalks and opportunities to exercise correspond with higher rates of respiratory failure among blacks.
Likewise, convenience stores offering more high-sodium foods are more common than healthy eateries in neighborhoods of color, which tends to result in residents with higher rates of diabetes and blood-pressure problems. In addition, the placement of toxic-producing factories in poorer communities lead to more water pollution and higher incidences of cancer, the panelists said.
“I don’t want black people to feel like there’s something genetically wrong with you,” Hilton said.
But she believes the response needs to be twofold: “We have to adapt in the way we take care of ourselves and also hold policymakers responsible for what they are allowing in our neighborhoods that cause us to die at rate two to three times higher than anyone else.”
Numerous studies have demonstrated that “wealth is the biggest overall economic indicator” of a person’s health,” said Danyelle Solomon, vice president of race and ethnicity policy at the Center for American Progress. There are more black and brown workers in the service industry, and they tend to have lower wages and fewer health care benefits, she said.
In addition, they’re not able to work from home, Solomon said. Only one of five African Americans and one of six Latinos have jobs that allow them to telecommute, she said.
“The idea they can social distance is not an option for them,” she said.
There’s also mistrust of public health officials, an issue that goes back to 1932 and the Tuskegee Institute’s study of black males with syphilis, said the Rev. Cozy Bailey, president of the Prince William County NAACP. Researchers told patients they were being treated for “bad blood,” but instead were never given the proper treatment for syphilis. A case study that was supposed to last six months went on for 40 years.
“There are still African Americans who remember that and are very, very suspicious of public health,” said Bailey, who cited a recent urban myth that suggested blacks weren’t affected by the pandemic—until the death counts started to indicate otherwise. “All of those things come together to give us a challenge in African American communities.”
Carroll Foy asked panelists what could be done to improve the situation during COVID-19. Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb, assistant professor of emergency medicine at U.Va., shared the same message that public-health officials have espoused: to wear masks when out in public, wash hands regularly and use hand sanitizer, and wipe down all items brought into the home.
She also urged residents to be prepared—to have enough cough and cold medicine, as well as prescriptions on hand; to stock up on other needed supplies, such as diapers; and to make sure backup plans are in place to take care of children if parents are sickened.
Webb also suggested that people not make social visits, even to family members, but to stay quarantined at home. “We want to spread the word, not the virus.”
When Carroll Foy asked how the state could help minority families during this crisis, Solomon called for more accurate reporting of racial data, to make sure people aren’t being evicted or their credit damaged, to allocate resources to minority-owned businesses and to make sure those working at stores or driving buses have access to needed personal protective equipment.
Those are answers for the short term, she said. To bring about long-term solutions, another discussion needs to take place.
“People don’t like to talk about race because it’s that unfinished business that we’ve never dealt with and it makes everybody uncomfortable,” Solomon said. “But we gotta put that elephant on the table and talk about how racism in America has permeated every policy you can think of. Race is this unfinished business that we as a country have never dealt with, and we need to deal with it to go forward and make progress.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.