Some of the more than 7,500 participants in Sunday's Marine Corps Historic Half events are running, not to meet personal goals, but to honor the fallen or to help those whose lives have changed because of war injuries or medical issues.
There also will be a sea of runners and wheelchair riders clad in pink and black there to demonstrate that those with special needs can get in on the action, too. They're part of the local chapter of Ainsley's Angels, a nationwide group that focuses on including people of all abilities in sporting events.
There are 30 local teams of "athlete riders" and "angel runners," people who will push the jogging chairs from the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, through downtown and up legendary Hospital Hill during the 12th annual Historic Half.
Led by Michele Tritt of King George County, the local chapter started in 2016 and has "become one of our most successful locations of nearly 70 across the nation," said Kim "Rooster" Rossiter, a retired Marine Corps major who founded the chapter in memory of his daughter.
The local Ainsley's Angels group also got the most votes in the inaugural contest of "Running For A Cause," sponsored by The Free Lance–Star and fredericksburg.com. The $250 prize will go toward a larger trailer to haul the chapter's jogging chairs, Tritt said.
Other entrants included Joseph Harris, who runs to honor sacrifices of the military; Garrett Green of Green Fitness and Wellness in downtown Fredericksburg, who's raised almost $30,000 in three years to support the Semper Fi Fund, which helps veterans with post-traumatic injuries; Beth Skewis, who's raising money to help Michelle Hutchinson get to the many appointments needed to treat her colon cancer; and Kathi Laarz, whose youngster sister has lupus and other medical problems.
'INTO THE RACES'
A lifelong runner, Tritt still enjoys competing. She even earned a slot in April in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the fastest time as a female dressed as a support ribbon while running a half-marathon. (Who knew there was such a category?)
As she's gotten older—she's 48—her focus has shifted to sharing the joy of racing with others who wouldn't normally get the chance to participate.
"I like fighting for the underdog," Tritt said. "I want to make sure they get off the sidewalks and into the races."
She's quick to point out that she's part of a large team that helps organize paperwork and logistics, both for the group's social activities and the 13 events in which Ainsley's Angels will participate this year. But those who know the speech pathologist say Tritt pulls everything together.
"It seems like she has a limitless amount of energy and devotion for this group," said Rob Harris of Stafford County. "I don't know where she finds all the time to coordinate all the stuff she does."
Harris and his 12-year-old son, Nathanael, will compete in their first half-marathon, together, on Sunday. Nathanael has a genetic condition with significant mental and developmental delays, but he loves nothing more than being outside and among other people.
Some of the Ainsley's runners will share chair-pushing duties during the entire 13.1 miles, but Rob Harris plans to go the distance with Nathanael. His finishing time won't be nearly as important as the interaction his son will get with the crowd.
"If we really wants to talk to somebody," the dad said, "we'll stop and shake hands."
'PAY MY RESPECTS'
Joseph Harris, 69, of Fairfax will run his 188th half marathon Sunday—he's done 29 full marathons—in honor of a fellow Marine killed in Vietnam. He is among 100 people who will be running to support "wear blue: run to remember," a national nonprofit running group that honors the service and sacrifice of the military.
Harris met the man he refers to as his brother, Pfc. Lawrence Keith Hinschberger, in Vietnam, and the two bonded instantly.
"He was funny and we got along great," Harris said. "He was killed on the night of June 24, 1969. It's a night I'll never forget."
But he didn't get the chance to honor the 19-year-old's sacrifice because he was greeted with "baby killer and other taunts," Harris said. He hid the fact he'd served.
Years later, Harris was a social studies teacher in Fairfax and was asked to share his experiences the Vietnam War as part of the curriculum.
"It was like a release to finally tell my story and impress on these young people that war is horrible and not anything like those video games you play," Harris said.
During a half-marathon in Seattle, he encountered his first "wear blue" mile—poster after poster of faces of the fallen along with American flags with black banners showing the service members' names. As soon as he could, he had a poster made for his brother-in-arms.
"Every time I run a race where 'wear blue: run to remember' is represented, I stop at his poster, kneel before it and pay my respects," Harris said.