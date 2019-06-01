A local Native American tribe may soon open a cultural center and museum in southern Stafford under a lease agreement being considered by the county’s Board of Supervisors.
The Patawomeck Indian Tribe hopes to establish its headquarters on the 17-acre former Little Falls Farm, which is adjacent to Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park on State Route 3.
The county, which owns the property, is proposing an initial 10-year lease agreement with the tribe, with up to four 10-year lease renewals. Supervisors will vote on those terms following a public hearing Tuesday.
The site includes several buildings, including Green’s former residence, and access to the Rappahannock River.
According to tribal leaders, the Patawomeck settled in Stafford in the early 1300s. Today, there are more than 2,300 descendents of the tribe, 70 percent of whom reside in Stafford’s White Oak area.
Both the site and the county park—which is popular for its 4–acre dog park and baseball and soccer fields—were donated to Stafford County by Duff McDuff Green Jr., who passed away in 2009. Green was a local businessman who owned and operated J.W. Masters Inc., a Fredericksburg lumber company, for nearly 35 years
The tribe plans to use Green’s former 3,000-square-foot residence as its museum and cultural center, and hopes to fill it with tribal artifacts and memorabilia. The surrounding grounds would be landscaped by tribal members and volunteers for educational demonstrations in a living history village that would portray what primative life was life in the county over 500 years ago.
The grounds would be populated by trees and shrubbery indigenous to Virginia during the Colonial era.
Organizers say the new cultural center and museum would be an interactive experience for visitors.
“The cultural village and museum will be larger than Jamestown’s exhibition,” said Minnie Lightner, the tribal council’s administrative assistant. “The living history villages will have historical interpreters, tents, hide-tanning areas, [tribe members] working on fish nets, cooking venison and fish.”
Lightner said all of the volunteers working at the village will be Native Americans.
Partnering with Virginia Tech’s forestry school, Lightner said, the tribe will establish plants and shrubs of the period to transform the current site into a historically accurate 1491 landscape. The site will tell the story of the tribe via walking trails through gardens of plants and trees that were native in early Virginia, including Chinquapin dwarf chestnuts and Diospyros evergreen trees—all common sights to Native Americans.
For the last several years, members of the tribe have been working with Stafford officials to determine whether a lease for the unused property was feasible.
“We’ve been in a holding pattern for the property for the last four years,” said Lightner.
Approximately four years ago, a previous county parks and recreation director showed the tribal council the property and suggested it would be ideal for a cultural center and village. About six months ago, Supervisor Tom Coen took an interest in the tribe’s endeavor and helped them push the proposal forward.
“It would be nice to see people come out in favor of the move. I’m very pleased with the amount of support from Stafford’s Board of Supervisors all the way through on this,” said Coen. “Everyone’s been 100 percent supportive.
“This will be a great opportunity to celebrate the Patawomeck tribe and their contributions to the county.”
If the lease is approved, members of the tribe will begin making improvements to the grounds, which include a restoration of the first floor of the home and the development of the walking trails. The home will eventually be restored, one room at a time.
“We are hoping the community will help,” said Lightner.
Although only a gravel driveway exists as an access point to the property, the main entrance to both the county park and the cultural center will be “combined in the future to allow access to both facilities through one entrance,” said Stafford Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Director Michael Morris.
Since 2013, the tribe has traveled to area schools with a mobile village to bring the history of the tribe to area students, educators and families.
“We visit schools and speak to 10,000 to 12,000 students each year from Caroline to Prince William—all grades,” said Lightner.
On each visit they make, tribal members have to unload and assemble their large display. A new, permanent site would allow the tribe to keep everything in one central location.
As of January 2018, there were 573 Native American tribes federally recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs of the United States. Out of the 11 tribes recognized by Virginia, three of them are awaiting federal recognition—the Patawomeck, Cheroenhaka and Nottoway tribes.
Federal recognition opens the doors for tribal members to receive educational and medical benefits for their members, as well as other assistance, such as educational scholarships and health care.
Locally, the tribe has awarded seven scholarships this year by raising its own money. Six of the scholarships are for college-bound students, and another will go to a student who plans to attend a heating and air conditioning school.
The tribe holds spaghetti dinner fundraisers at Bethel Baptist Church at 1193 White Oak Road, raising up to $10,000 at each event. Members also host silent auctions and craft shows, and during the holiday season, the tribe prepares food baskets for needy members and provides Christmas assistance for local families.
Proceeds from the fundraisers provide financial assistance to tribe members, including the educational scholarships and medical care.
An archaeological exploration of the tribe’s original town site at Stafford’s Potomac Neck, today’s Marlborough Point, was conducted by Judge William J. Graham and T. Dale Stewart of what is now the Smithsonian Institute from 1935–40. That exploration netted tens of thousands of Patawomeck artifacts, including skeletal remains, pottery, jewelry, tools and hunting weapons.
Many of those items—still under the care of the Smithsonian—could be released to the tribe for display at the proposed Stafford cultural center.