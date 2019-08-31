On the third floor of the former President Madison Inn in Orange County, cheery murals featuring jungle plants and animals cover the walls. Cozy rooms—each individually decorated by local church and community groups—wait to house moms and babies in need.
The former inn is close to starting its new life as the Paul Stefan Foundation’s Regional Maternity and Educational Center, but the foundation still needs about $75,000 to complete renovations.
“Our motto is ‘saving babies, one mom at a time,’ ” founder and CEO Randy James said. “But we have to get the center open first.”
Earlier this month, the organization received a $5,000 grant from the American Woodmark Corp., a Winchester-based kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer.
James said he applied for the grant, but added, “Anytime someone says yes and actually gives you the money, it’s a surprise.”
The Paul Stefan Foundation was established in 2006 and is named for James and his wife Evelyn’s sixth child, a boy who died shortly after his birth in December 2005.
The foundation provides a home for pregnant, unwed women who face homelessness, James said. It also helps the women work toward degrees that will enable them to earn a living wage to support their new families.
“If you let someone go without training and they go back to working at McDonald’s, you are not helping them,” James said.
The organization operates two maternity homes in Unionville that together house six women. Two other homes in Northern Virginia were closed several years ago, around the time the foundation purchased the former President Madison Inn in downtown Orange at auction for $525,000 in 2015.
A year later, the 1926 building caught fire. The sprinkler system saved the building, but the combination of fire and water damage destroyed the wing that housed offices for foundation staff members and where the educational center was to be located.
James told The Free Lance–Star in 2018 that investigators believe the fire was deliberately started. They have a suspect, but no one was ever charged.
The amount of damage was estimated at $287,000, James said.
Almost three years later, the building is about 95 percent complete, he said, and the work remaining—which includes installing a fire escape system—can be done quickly when funds come in.
When open, the facility will be able to house 23 women, as well as their newborn babies and any older children.
The top floor is dedicated to pregnant women and those who are four- to six-months post-partum. The next floor down can house women and their older babies and the ground floor will have rooms for training and education, as well as a day care.
There are also laundry and kitchen facilities, a library, a chapel and an exercise room.
James said the Paul Stefan Foundation has helped pregnant women who were homeless and living on the streets, victims of human trafficking from Mexico and Central America and others who faced eviction after their partners died of drug overdoses.
“We’ve been getting an average of about two calls a day [from women in need of help] for the past few months,” he said.
There is no hard and fast limit as to how long women can stay after they give birth.
“They can stay for four or five years, as long as they’re working or taking classes,” James said. “If they are good people, there is no reason to kick them out.”
James said the organization’s goal is to partner with local universities and community colleges, including Shenandoah University, the University of Virginia and Germanna Community College, to offer classes, with a focus on training for jobs in the IT sector.
He said the foundation has started a partnership with Region Ten Community Services Board out of Charlottesville, which will enable the home to accept women battling drug or alcohol addiction.
The ground floor of the Orange facility also has a large commercial kitchen, which James hopes to put to use serving hot meals to the community.
“Everybody wants to feel wanted, like they have dignity,” he said.
James said the Paul Stefan Foundation is still active 14 years after it was established through “the grace of God.”
“He wants it to be here to help the women,” James said. “Every time we need money, it comes in the nick of time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.