Paul Trampe
Birthplace: St. Louis, Mo.
Age: 54
Background: Ph.D. in public policy from George Mason University. For the past 17 years, has worked as an economist for the Defense Logistics Agency. Before that, was legislative staff for a member of Congress for 11 years and before that an economist with the Federal Highway Administration. Elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2011. Has been a church treasurer, youth counselor and care group leader.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top Three Issues:
Education: By making my own budget proposal each year, I have been able to vote for more school funding than any other supervisor during this term. In June 2018, when the board voted to withhold $1 million in appropriations which had already been budgeted for the schools, I was the only “no” vote. Although the board has not always approved as much school funding as I hoped, it should be noted that local funding per student is higher in Spotsylvania than any local jurisdiction with the exception of the city of Fredericksburg.
Taxes: The only year in the last four when Spotsylvania did not have a tax increase was also the only year in the last four when my proposed budget passed. The other three years, I voted against the tax increases. We cannot go back to 2000–10, when the real estate tax was increased by a total of 33 cents above the equalization rate and businesses were leaving in droves.
Public Safety: In my first year in office, with the help of the volunteers, we established 24/7 coverage at all fire stations for the first time in Spotsylvania history. Since then, we have achieved 24/7 coverage with all professional staff, with the volunteers adding valuable service as additional crews in the busiest stations during the busiest times, and last year established 24/7 coverage by personnel with advanced life support training. Last year, we became the first jurisdiction in Virginia to have SROs in all grade schools (in addition to the long-established SROs in middle and high schools).
Campaign website: PaulTrampe.com
