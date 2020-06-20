June McBain has entered the hospital room of many Latinos being treated for COVID-19 and helped them—by speaking a language they understand.
“Despite my being covered in a gown and goggles and shield and mask and everything, they still can see into my eyes, which is different than speaking on the phone” to an interpreter, McBain said. “I can explain things, hold their hand, comfort them and give them the support they need.”
While those who work with McBain, a coordinator in a step-down unit at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, praise the level of care and understanding she brings to all patients, her bedside manner has been especially vital to other Spanish speakers during the pandemic.
McBain, 59, is the wife of a man with Scottish–Irish roots and the daughter of Puerto Ricans who moved to New York as young adults and insisted their children speak English as their first language. She didn’t formally study her parents’ native tongue until she was in her 20s and needed to learn quickly for her first job in health care.
During the coronavirus pandemic, she’s felt the pain of patients who’ve had to keep their distance from loved ones to stem the spread of the virus. She’s had to do the same thing with her children and grandchildren—a concept that’s foreign to her people.
“We are a loving, hugging, kissy-type culture and not to be able to do that with my family, it’s hard for me,” she said. “It’s an extension of seeing our patients go through the same thing, and it’s felt by all health-care workers, not just me. We’ve all gone through some emotional feelings with not just being separated from families, but being fearful of getting them sick.”
As for those who’ve gotten sick—or died—from the coronavirus, the pandemic has struck people of color at higher rates than their white counterparts throughout the Fredericksburg area, state and nation.
“Black people and brown people are bearing the brunt of contraction and mortality” from COVID-19, Del. Jennifer Carrol Foy, who represents North Stafford, said in a recent town hall.
Latinos make up 9 percent of the state’s population but account for almost half of the local virus cases in which ethnicity has been reported. Statewide, blacks represent 19 percent of the population, but 23 percent of Virginia’s COVID-19 fatalities.
The racial divide is even more pronounced nationwide. The black mortality rate is 2.3 times higher than for white Americans, according to the APM Research Lab, which said the death rate for blacks from COVID-19 has never fallen below twice that of all other groups.
“We certainly are in this storm together,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, who was appointed last fall as Virginia’s first chief diversity officer, “but we’re not in the same boats.”
ESSENTIAL OR EXPENDABLE?
Of the 32 local deaths from COVID-19, the majority have been white people, age 60 and over. Five black people and four Latinos have died, and all four Latinos were in their 40s and 50s.
Health experts have pointed out several reasons for the disproportionate rate among people of color. They range from lack of insurance and adequate health care, which can lead to more underlying conditions that put people at risk, to service-industry jobs—in kitchens, restaurants and doing housekeeping—that don’t afford the opportunity to work from home.
“We call certain jobs in Virginia essential because they’re on the front lines,” Carroll Foy said, “but when we look at their paychecks, it says they’re expendable. That’s the problem, the real essence of what’s happening. People are working two and three jobs and still can’t get by, and the majority of those people are black and brown.”
Only one of every five blacks and every six Latinos have jobs that allow them to telecommute, said Danyelle Solomon, vice president of race and ethnicity policy at the Center for American Progress.
Spanish-speaking immigrant families with varying forms of documentation—or none at all—often live together because they can’t afford rent on their own, said Sue Smith, executive director of LUCHA, a Fredericksburg-based ministry for Latinos. When several families share bathrooms and kitchens, it’s difficult for a sick person to stay isolated from the rest of the household.
Smith said Latinos understand the need to quarantine, but they tend to work until they’re sent home sick and return as soon as their quarantine ends.
One such COVID-19 victim, who is in America seeking asylum, was so sick that she could barely come to the door to get food that Smith provided. Smith said the woman told her she had two more days of quarantine, then she would return to her job.
“That’s really what they’re facing, that double struggle of not having any income if they don’t work,” Smith said.
Undocumented workers didn’t qualify for stimulus checks, even if they had identification numbers through which they paid state and federal taxes. Others with green cards may not have gotten financial help because they have an undocumented spouse.
“I’m not advocating that every undocumented person should get a stimulus check, I understand the political ramifications of that,” Smith said. “But every person who pays taxes should have a shot at a stimulus.”
SHARING INFORMATION
Even while she was in a hospital, dealing with the ravages of COVID-19 on top of pneumonia, Yvette Frye sent out Facebook messages last month, urging others to take the virus seriously. She’s African American, lives in Fredericksburg and believes society in general, but blacks in particular, do not consider COVID-19 a threat.
She came home briefly after her hospitalization, then had to be admitted again when she could barely breathe. Frye, 48, has continued to post updates on local outbreaks and virus deaths—as well as segments about protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death—including a June 3 post that combined both.
“What COVID and racism have in common: people don’t believe they exist if they haven’t affected them personally,” she posted.
Reaching out through social media, newsletters and other forms of communication are important in communities of color that may not get information through typical methods, said Del. Joshua Cole, who represents Fredericksburg and Stafford. When he’s learned about free testing for COVID-19 or recommendations from health officials, he’s shared the info—and encouraged others to do the same.
“Those in power may not always look out for us the way they’re supposed to do,” he said during Carroll Foy’s recent town hall. “Once we get the information, we need to share it and push it out and make sure our people get it.”
Smith discovered she didn’t need to teach Latinos about technology, but instead learn what they were using. That turned out to be the WhatsApp.
“It’s more internationally used than regular texting,” she said.
The Rappahannock Area Health District has provided COVID-19 materials in Spanish and added four more Spanish speakers to its team of contact tracers, who reach out to those who may have been exposed to someone with the virus, said Allison Balmes-John, spokesperson for the local health district.
District officials also plan to do free community testing in high-risk areas such as neighborhoods of color. The district did its first such testing Friday in Caroline County, a rural locality that has the highest population of black residents—28 percent—in the region. Caroline also has the fewest number of medical clinics and pharmacies offering COVID-19 tests. Only two of the 30 testing sites in the local health district are in Caroline.
While people talk about the disparities that fall along color lines, Smith believes the bigger common denominator—lack of income—impacts all those it affects equally.
“Poverty is poverty, it doesn’t matter whether you’re Latino or black or white or Asian,” she said, adding that poverty results in a long-term lack of preventive health care. “People end up in their 40s, 50s and 60s with not the greatest health and not the greatest nutrition, and these are the populations that are taking the greatest hits. I think we’re really seeing how poverty has impacted some of the most vulnerable.”
