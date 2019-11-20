FROM STAFF REPORTS
Two local roads will be temporarily closed for pipe replacement work—one this weekend and the other next week.
On Saturday and Sunday, Enon Road in Stafford County will be closed “immediately west of the intersection with Stafford Indians Lane,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The closure is scheduled to last from 7 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
Enon Road will remain open between U.S. 1 and Stafford Indian Lane. Those who need to reach the west side of the closure on Enon can continue north on U.S. 1 to Truslow Road.
Crews will replace a deteriorating corrugated metal pipe with a plastic pipe.
The other pipe replacement project—and road closure—will take place in Caroline County.
Crews will replace two deteriorated drainage pipes on CCC Road, between U.S. 1 and Jericho Road, according to VDOT.
Residents who live along CCC Road will be able to reach their homes while the work is being done.
Crews are expected to finish the work Tuesday.
