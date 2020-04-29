Area parks are open so families can get outside for some fresh air, but local parks and recreation officials aren’t necessarily suggesting that children should be scampering down slides or wrapping their fingers around the chains of swings.
“We can’t guarantee that they’re clean,” said Chris Clarke, director of King George County’s Parks and Recreation Department.
That’s why his department, as well as those in Fredericksburg and Stafford County, have posted signs, wrapped caution tape or barricaded playground equipment, bridges, tunnels and climbing walls, urging people to stay away because of the novel coronavirus.
“How are we supposed to keep them clean, after every child goes down a slide?” wondered Jane Shelhorse, director of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation.
Because that’s not feasible, more than 90 percent of playgrounds and play structures nationwide are closed, per recommendations from the National Recreation and Park Association. NRPA has supported the efforts to limit social interactions and reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases.
“However, we recognize these decisions involve a number of factors and should be made at the local level,” according to an NRPA press release.
Not all local departments have closed their facilities. Spotsylvania County has kept its playgrounds and play areas open, even after making all restrooms, basketball goals and soccer facilities off limits.
Staff members treat the playground equipment twice a day with sanitizer, and there are signs at the parks about the need for social distancing, said Kevin Brooks, Parks and Rec director.
“We haven’t seen a lot of heavy use, to be honest,” he said, adding that from his office window, he can see the playground at Loriella Park. “Even when we’ve had nice weather, there’s not a lot of use.”
Likewise, Caroline County has removed its basketball goals and roped off pavilions in an effort to discourage large group gatherings, said Parks and Recreation Director Donnell Howard. Restrooms are closed, but the county has placed portable toilets for park users “who are walking, jogging, things of that nature,” he said.
Playgrounds have remained open. Because Caroline County is more rural, “parks are not right up on folks, so we’re not seeing that kind of congestion,” Howard said.
In a newspaper ad, Mary Washington Healthcare encouraged people to enjoy the sun and fresh air which “should provide a much-needed respite from quarantining indoors,” as long as they maintain their distance from others.
“It is best to avoid the playground because the virus can live on things like swings and slides,” the ad stated.
Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner of population health at the Virginia Department of Health, acknowledged that’s hard on parents and children who’ve been shut off from the outside world. And as any parent can attest, young kids, especially, tend to touch everything, then rub their eyes or put their fingers in their mouths and noses.
“I think right now, where we are in the pandemic, playgrounds are not the best decision right now,” she said.
