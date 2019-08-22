Last week, swimming pools at Stafford’s Curtis Park and the Massad Family YMCA were closed as a safety precaution, following four reported cases of cryptosporidiosis.
Cryptosporidiosis is a parasitic illness that mainly causes diarrhea. Other symptoms include nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and a low-grade fever. People can become infected after ingesting food or water contaminated with the parasite.
Although all the pools at both facilities reopened on Sunday and are safe for swimmers, Nicole Sullivan, an epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health, said even more cases of cryptosporidiosis may come to light through reports her agency receives from a variety of health care providers in the region.
So far, the number of cases reported to area health officials has risen to 15.
Sullivan said her agency believes the exposure period at the Massad Family YMCA was August 1–14, and at Curtis Park pools it was between Aug 3–16.
Symptoms of exposure to the parasite usually develop in seven to 10 days, but it may take up to two weeks.
Sullivan advises residents who use area pools and experience any symptoms to seek medical attention to determine if they have been exposed to the parasite.
As to the source of the parasite, health officials say it’s anyone’s guess, as the parasite may be found in soil, food, water, or surfaces that have been contaminated with feces from infected humans or animals.
“Unfortunately, all it takes is one person swimming in a pool while infectious to impact a large number of people, so we may not know the initial source,” Sullivan wrote in an email, “but the Massad YMCA pool was exposed to cryptosporidium in their pools, and this was a source for many of the people that started showing symptoms in the past week or so.”
“We don’t take this situation lightly,” said Barney Reiley, Massad Family YMCA’s executive director. “We hyperchlorinated our pools as a precaution.”
Curtis Park pools received a hyperchlorination treatment as well, which introduces high doses of chlorine into pools to disinfect its water systems.
For more information on the parasite, call the VDH Rappahannock Area Health District at 540/899-4797.