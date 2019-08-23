Port Royal threw a party this week to celebrate the completion of a five-year project to upgrade its water system.
Town officials were joined Thursday by dozens of local, state and federal partners who were involved with the project. Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District, delivered the keynote address.
Wittman spoke of his familiarity with serving a small town, citing his work overhauling a sewage system during his tenure as a town councilman and mayor in Montross as one of his major accomplishments.
For the Port Royal project, Wittman said his office helped identify the sources available for federal money, and connected the town with the Department of Rural Development and the Environmental Protection Agency. But he emphasized that, “The [lion’s] share of the work was done by the town’s council, along with the other agencies.”
Mayor Alex Long also shared credit, noting grant funding and assistance from various state and federal agencies, and the commitment of residents and town and Caroline County officials.
“We have had three mayors and three town managers that have worked on this project,” Long said. “These types of projects have brought many people together and today is a testimony of this.”
As part of the project, the town’s outdated, 21,000-gallon water tower was demolished in June. It was replaced with a 26,000-gallon atmospheric ground storage tank with two booster pumps and two bladder tanks, housed in a new 20-by-20-foot precast building.
Former Mayor Nancy Long, who is Alex Long’s wife, said the water system started to fail about six months after an earthquake hit the area in August 2011. Residents thought the historic town had escaped major damage from the temblor until the water tower and water pipes started leaking.
“We knew the town was in trouble,” she said, adding that a lack of proper financial management over the years also presented hurdles.
The project cost about $1.4 million. The town received $800,000 in grant money from U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Caroline County agreed to allow the town to expand by 337 acres so it could increase its tax revenue and borrowing power. Town residents then agreed to pay higher water bills to shoulder part of the financial responsibility.
Dr. Parham Jaberi, chief deputy director commissioner for Public Health and Preparedness, attended Thursday’s dedication and applauded the town for its investment. “Water is the lifeline to a better way of life,” he said.
Alex Long spoke about lessons officials learned from the project: how to think outside the box, not be intimidated, look through the facts and be committed to finding a solution. Future leaders will need to make sure the system is properly funded and maintained, and that money is set aside for future infrastructure needs, he added.
“The best days are yet to come to the town of Port Royal,” Wittman said. “It brings together a rich history, a small-town atmosphere, and building a business legacy.”