The Museum of American History at Port Royal will open for the 2020 season Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is invited to enjoy cookies and tea with museum docents.

The construction of a new front porch is complete at the site, which will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other openings will be available by appointment. Call 804/370-5285 for more information.

There is no charge for admission, but donations are appreciated.

—Staff report

