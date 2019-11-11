Veterans make up only about 7 percent of the population in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but there’s a much higher percentage in households such as the Poseys, who have a family tradition of military service.
Six of the seven children of Samuel and Grace Posey, who lived in the Falmouth area from the 1930s on, volunteered for the Armed Forces during the Korean War and in the years after it. Three of the five brothers ended up on the same battleship, headed toward targets on the North Korean shore.
Milton “Pete” Posey was one of sibling sailors. Now 85 and a Spotsylvania County resident, he’s the only one of the Poseys’ five sons still living. He wanted to be sure his family’s contributions were included in this year’s “Salute to Veterans” section.
“As he’s gotten older and looked back at all the things he’s done, he’s proud of” his family’s military connections, said Kathy Torres, his daughter.
The Free Lance–Star’s annual section includes 233 photos of Fredericksburg-area men and women, and their relatives, who have served in the military from the Civil War to ongoing missions.
Pete was among a packed pocketful of Poseys who volunteered for service. Four of them went into the Navy: Samuel Jr., whose nickname was Billy; John, who was called Jack; Pete; and Joseph, known as Joe.
Billy, Jack and Pete Posey were on the USS Wisconsin at the same time, from 1951-54. One of the largest and last battleships built by the Navy, the Wisconsin had been launched during World War II, taken out of service, then recommissioned and revitalized for its mission against North Korea.
There were two sisters in the Posey family, Elizabeth and Doris, who were the oldest of the seven siblings. Elizabeth’s husband, Elmer Carter, served in the Navy in the mid-1940s, and Doris Posey joined the Army. She became a captain and went to Korea, just as her siblings did.
While there, Doris Posey met and married a fellow Army captain, John Fisher. Both are in their early 90s and living in New Jersey.
After the Korean War, the next-to-youngest Posey sibling, Charles “Charlie” Posey, joined the Army National Guard and became a corporal.
The military service didn’t end with their generation. Pete Posey’s daughter, Kathy Torres, joined the Marine Corps in 1981. She wasn’t necessarily looking to carry on the family tradition; she “needed to find a direction,” and the military offered the best option.
Torres served in the Corps until 1984, then answered the calling that’s been so prevalent among Poseys. She went to work for the Navy as a civilian and retired in 2017 after 31 years as a logistics management specialist.
During her early service, she met a fellow Marine, Raul Torres, who would go on to serve 28 years in the Corps and retire a captain. Both were married the first time they met, but they ran into each other again in 1996, started dating and were married in 2004. The couple lives in Spotsylvania.
Pete Posey enjoys a weekly poker game with other service members, and there’s some back-and-forth banter about the various branches of the service and their strong points.
The share of the American population with military experience like the Poseys has declined in the last 50 years, according to the Pew Research Center. During the draft era in 1968, there were 3.5 million people in the military compared with about 1 million in the current all-volunteer force. The military draft ended in 1973.
