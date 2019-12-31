Jake Martin loves history.
In fact, he can turn an ordinary outing with friends in the car into a rolling history lesson.
“Some of them, I’ve gotten interested with interesting facts,” said the 18-year-old Caroline High School senior. “We’ll drive through someplace or a certain town and I’ll tell them what that building used to be.”
Even at a young age, Martin was fascinated with history, especially Caroline County history.
“My relatives have been here since its formation in 1727,” Martin said.
Martin’s fascination with the roots of the county eventually brought him to the Port Royal Museum of American History, where he and his parents, Melissa and David, serve as volunteers and participants in many of the museum’s community events.
“I feel like I’m making an impact preserving history, and I like helping people,” Martin said.
On Saturday, the Port Royal Museum of American History hosted a historical postcard viewing and discussion session. The event featured collections of vintage postcards from the region.
“The event was Jake’s idea,” said Carolyn Davis, president of Historic Port Royal Inc., and director of the museum. “Once Jake told me he was starting a collection, I told him to bring [his postcards] over on his birthday [Dec. 28] and share them with others.”
Martin augments his personal collection of postcards from various online sources and by shopping county estate sales.
“Some are cheap,” he said. “Some I’ve paid as much as $24 for.”
Martin’s postcards focus on the various sites and towns in Caroline County.
“A lot of them are Bowling Green,” Martin said. “Especially before the fires.”
An April 1955 fire destroyed 25 businesses and caused $750,000 in damage in Bowling Green.
Dale Brittle of Bowling Green is another postcard collector who also serves as secretary of the Caroline Historical Society. Brittle’s organization frequently collaborates with Historic Port Royal Inc. on endeavors that benefit both organizations.
Brittle’s collection of moree than 200 Caroline County postcards are mainly from the early 1900s.
“They capture the way America once was,” Brittle said.
Brittle’s collection focuses on hunting as a central theme. She said themes are very helpful for anyone interested in setting out as a postcard collector.
“Whether it’s birthdays, flowers or birds, a child can get into postcard collecting if they center on a theme,” said Brittle. “They are reasonably priced, so anyone can collect them.”
Brittle cautions those searching for a particular theme that their search might present some challenges, citing her own collection as an example.
“For a particular theme, like hunting, most people have them scattered in their collection boxes, but they don’t have a collection of hunting cards,” said Brittle.
Saturday’s postcard event was held in the main parlor of the museum, which is filled with countless historic artifacts, mostly donated by historian and Caroline County native Herb Collins.
“About 95 percent of everything in here is from Herb,” Davis said.
According to Davis, Collins, 87, served in the U.S. Army, then spent the majority of his life working at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, where he researched and acquired rare and unusual artifacts.
“It’s his love,” said Davis, pointing at a vintage painting of the Lightfoots, a 19th-century Port Royal family, that was recently given to the museum.
“He purchased that just for the museum,” Davis said.
In another room, an impressive collection of White House dinnerware is displayed, courtesy of Collins, from Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
Other exhibits include a large collection of fossils, the hinge from the barn door where John Wilkes Booth hid while on the run from federal authorities in April 1865, and a room full of early Virginia furniture.
Outside, under the authority of the museum, are several historical structures located within the small town. Davis said the museum’s main focus for now is the restoration of the town’s lyceum, built in the 1850s, and placed under the museum’s care 20 years ago.
“The building has two levels,” said Davis. “The lower level was the town hall. They rented rooms there, and upstairs was the Masonic lodge. George Washington came there.”
Davis, whose family on her mother’s side came to the region in 1737, said the museum and the town have much to offer those seeking refuge from their busy daily lives.
“I meet the most wonderful people here, and I can share the history of the place I grew up,” Davis said. “I love this place. It’s a part of me and I like sharing it.”
Martin enjoys sharing and preserving history as well and believes doing so is important for future generations. When he graduates from high school, he plans to major in historic preservation at the University of Mary Washington.
“We should save our history,” Martin said. “That way, people can learn from things that have happened in the past, and we can better ourselves for the future.”
The museum is located in the former Union Bank building at 506 Main Street in Port Royal. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.
The museum is closed right now for maintenance and upgrades and will reopen Feb. 15 with a special Valentine’s Day event.
