The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg is inviting the public to explore issues surrounding the planet’s changing ecology and how people may respond in a study series beginning next month.
The first session in the 2020 Lenten study, “Connecting with Creation: How is the Church called to engage?” will be March 1 at 9:45 a.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
As with previous “Conversations in the Public Square,” during the weeks leading up to Easter, the congregation has invited speakers who have insight and knowledge to lead discussions. This year, both youth and adults will lead and offer perspectives on environmental issues.
On March 1, Christian Brooks, the representative for domestic issues from the Office of Public Witness of The Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., will paint a picture of the reach of the ecological crisis. She will also discuss how the social witness perspectives and policies of the denomination continue to shape ecological and environmental advocacy on local, national and global levels.
On March 7–8, the church will sponsor the “Immersed in Nature” congregational retreat at Camp Hanover, northeast of Richmond. Following brunch on Sunday, Colleen Earp, the camp’s director of youth, environment and service ministries, will lead a discussion of the camp’s environmental programs and its mission.
For those who cannot spend the whole weekend, there will a camp worship service March 8, followed by brunch. Carpools will be formed for those wishing to attend and lessen their carbon footprint to travel there.
On March 15, back in Fellowship Hall, the focus turns to “Conscious Consumption.” Hal Wiggins, a retired environmental scientist, will speak on the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based diet. His talk will illustrate how the worldwide demand for beef and other farm animals contributes to the loss of natural habitats, clean water and clean air.
Wiggins will also discuss his personal journey discovering the joy of eating salads as a complete meal and its positive effects on his health and family.
On March 22, Jason Hayob–Matzke, professor of philosophy at the University of Mary Washington, will examine how humans relate to nature. Historically, western tradition has viewed nature as a mere collection of resources, but various religious traditions have adopted a stewardship model, in which humans are the caretakers of God’s creation. Hayob–Matzke will explore the question: What model do we need to move forward in a way that better enables solutions to arise to our current ecological crisis?
On March 29, the congregation’s High School Church School Class will help participants determine their carbon footprint and explore ways to reduce harm on the environment.
And on April 5, Palm Sunday, the focus will be on what the palm tree can teach us about not just surviving, but thriving, in harsh circumstances.
The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, at the corner of Princess Anne and George streets downtown, invites visitors, friends and members to participate in the series.
For more information, contact the church office at 540/373-7057.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.