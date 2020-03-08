Following a backlash from some residents and supervisors, Spotsylvania County’s Commissioner of the Revenue will give a presentation on property reassessments at the board’s meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Debbie Williams will talk about how the assessment process works at the meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be held at the Richard E. Holbert Building. The new county assessments were sent to residents early in February.
According to the assessments, the average value of a home in the county is $284,500, an increase of 9.8 percent compared with last year. Commercial building assessments increased an average of 5.2 percent.
Spotsylvania’s taxable real estate value increased this year to $17 billion from $15.6 billion last year, according to the county.
County assessments are updated to “fair market value” every two years. The county administrator reported in his recommended budget that the median sale price for a home in Spotsylvania is now $293,000, up 23 percent from five years ago.
During a community meeting last month at the age-restricted Regency at Chancellorsville neighborhood, residents said their assessments spiked much more than the average increase. John Compel said his property assessment jumped 17 percent and Marvin Kenan said his increased 20 percent.
The two men and other residents complained that the assessments didn’t make sense in some cases, as the county’s increased values of the properties eclipsed recent prices of homes sold in the neighborhood. They also said the assessments appear to rely on a cookie-cutter approach, pointing out that houses with no upgrades were valued the same as those with improvements added.
According to county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis, 175 appeals have been filed out of 64,301 taxable property assessments.
Supervisors are wrestling with how to handle a potential double-whammy spike with the reassessments and a proposed increase in the real estate tax rate.
A split board recently set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate would amount to an increase of more than 3 cents over the current 84.74 cents and well above the 81-cent equalized rate that would maintain the current amount of revenue under the higher property values.
Following the vote, the supervisors addressed the impact the tax increases would have on residents, especially those with low incomes. Supervisor Kevin Marshall said the board needs to avoid the tax hike on top of rising market values.
The board then voted to ask the revenue commissioner to extend the deadline for assessment appeals, but county code does not allow such extensions, according to McGinnis.
