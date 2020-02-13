Frederick Presley was appointed as Stafford County’s administrator last Friday by the Board of Supervisors.
Presley, who serves as Stafford’s deputy administrator, will assume his new role on July 1, replacing outgoing County Administrator Tom Foley, who is retiring following over 30 years of public service.
Upon his retirement, Foley, who has served as county administrator for the last three years, will settle in Albemarle County.
Before assuming his position in Stafford in 2017, Presley served as town manager of West Warwick, R.I. He was also that town's director of planning and economic development. Presley previously ran a management and organizational development consulting firm and served as an enlisted soldier in the United States Army.
Presley earned a master’s degree in public administration from Vermont’s Norwich University. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in resource development from the University of Rhode Island.
Presley’s duties as county administrator will include overseeing all county departments, as well as managing the daily operations of Stafford’s local government.
Mike Smith, who also currently serves as a deputy county administrator, will remain in his role.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.