KEYS Academy has announced plans to open a private school for special-education students this fall in Caroline County.
The school will be located in the Ladysmith Business Park at 8051 Prosperity Way occupying about 8,800 square feet on the second floor.
KEYS Academy schools are private, co-educational schools licensed by the commonwealth of Virginia to serve special-education students in grades K-12 who have classifications of emotional disability, autism, other health impairment and/or specific learning disability.
KEYS Academy says its goal is to prepare students to return successfully to their home schools whenever possible.
The Caroline Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning request Tuesday for the property owner, Starr Management. The building’s first floor is leased to Mary Washington Healthcare; the second floor has been vacant since 2002.
Academy officials said they plan to start renovations right away.
“Our next step is to apply for a license with the Virginia Department of Education and hire our staff in time for training that will start in July,” said Vice President of Operations Robyn Puryear.
Star Academy has locations in Culpeper and Augusta County. The Ladysmith location will serve Caroline, Hanover, Spotsylvania, King George, King William, and King and Queen counties.
KEY Academy first opened in 2011 as a response to local needs for Students with Disabilities. All private day schools are funded through the Children Services Act and operate with the local Department of Social Services.
The school will accept students ages five through 22 that have a specific disability, such as health impaired, whose needs are difficult to serve in public schools.
Puryear said the private day placement school will start with 24 students in the first year and increase to 32 the next year.
Charlene Gray has been hired as academy director. She worked for Caroline County Public Schools recently as director of special education and previously a Caroline Middle School teacher.
Puryear said the academy will be hiring up to 15 staff, including three teachers, paraprofessionals and administrative assistant. The school will follow Caroline Public School’s calendar and will open in August.
