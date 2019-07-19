City Council has picked Wingate Appraisal Service of Roanoke to perform a general property reassessment in Fredericksburg.
Fredericksburg has reassessments done every four years to bring all assessments to an updated 100 percent of market value and assure uniformity of the assessments. The information is used to determine property taxes.
Wingate’s staff began work July 1 by compiling sales data from different areas of the city, verifying existing information, updating photographs and collecting additional data, as needed. Field inspections, which began July 15, will help the assessors verify the property data. This process will take several months to complete.
Wingate staff members carry city identification and have magnetic signs on their automobiles that say “Real Estate Assessment.”
Should property owners and residents wish to confirm the identity of reassessment staff members, they can call the Commissioner of the Revenue Real Estate Office at 540/372-1207 or the City Police Department at 540/373-3122.
Notices of the new proposed assessed values will be mailed to property owners prior to May 2020. These will include the hearing dates and times when owners will have an opportunity to discuss and/or, if necessary, appeal new assessments.
For more information about the general reassessment, please visit Fredericksburgva.gov or call the Commissioner of Revenue Real Estate Office.