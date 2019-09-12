John Janney is seeking to redevelop the historic Janney–Marshall warehouse in downtown Fredericksburg as 12 apartments and 2,100 square feet of commercial space, but plans to initially provide only six on-site parking spaces.
That was a concern at the City Council’s meeting Tuesday, where the developer was seeking several approvals so the mixed-use project in the three-story former warehouse can move forward. They included removing the roughly half-acre site from the Railroad Station Overlay District, which would allow the building to have three more residential units than the overlay allows.
The Railroad Station Overlay District is designed to make sure that development, redevelopment and street geometry patterns are compatible with what’s already within the area near the Fredericksburg train station.
Mike Craig, the city’s senior planner, said there is no parking requirement for historic buildings downtown that are being redeveloped. Janney, however, has said that he would provide six more spaces on a lot at 520 Princess Anne St. Staff recommended that they be made available between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. and on weekends for use by the residents of the Janney–Marshall Building as a condition for approvals.
Craig also pointed out that there are 112 spaces across the street in the parking lot next to the train station. Most of them are vacant on nights and weekends, he said.
The project triggered a “bigger picture question” that came up in a Planning Commission meeting about how to properly balance density of use, meaningful open spaces and parking in the area near the train station, he said. It will be the focus of the Small Area 7 study that will start this fall. Small Area 7 covers the city’s historic district, which includes the Janney–Marshall location at 401–409 Princess Anne St.
“Striking a better balance between these three factors requires a continued evolution of the regulatory environment,” Craig said. “We’ve got to look at the types of uses and the density of uses and the parking regs, which we’re working with the Parking Commission on.”
The 20,000-square-foot Janney–Marshall building is in a historically industrial area of downtown Fredericksburg that is undergoing a significant revitalization. Fredericksburg developer Mike Adams of JON Properties and Jon Van Zandt of Van Zandt Restorations in Fredericksburg, for example, are redeveloping the Janney–Marshall Coffee Co. building, which was built in 1884, as the Lofts at Frederick Street. That building was originally part of a complex that included the Janney–Marshall building.
Janney’s building, which has “Janney Marshall Co. Importers Manufacturers Wholesales” painted on the front, was the home of a wholesale grocery and supply business for 106 years. The original portion dates to 1872, the middle portion of the building was added in the 1880s, and the back part was built in 1905. The company, which once supplied area country stores, closed in 2017.
Janney said that he gave people who live near the building a chance to tour it. Most told him they’d love to see the building redone, especially since it hadn’t been repainted since the Hoover administration. But parking was an issue for them, as well.
He said he is working with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on using federal and state historic tax credits to rehabilitate his building. One of the requirements is that he keep the shed attached to the building for five years. His plan is to demolish the shed once that requirement expires, and expand the parking lot to 24 spaces.
“That’s the goal,” he said. “Then you’ve got two parking spaces per unit. It’s an awkward situation to be in, but economics demand it.”
Janney said he also plans to turn the apartments into condos at that time.
City Council unanimously approved on the first of two votes his request to have the Janney–Marshall warehouse removed from the Railroad Station Overlay District, as well as his request for an easement across city property at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets so underground gas and electric service lines can be installed for the building.
Council members will take up his two other requests, which are for special-use permits, at a future meeting when they vote on final approval for removal from the overlay district and the easement.
One of the requests is to allow a mixed-use residential density of 12 units in the Commercial Downtown zoning district, since only nine are allowed by-right. The other is for a reduction in the amount of non-residential space required to 10 percent. Mixed-use regulations require that 25 percent of the space be for non-residential use, which would be a minimum of 6,393 square feet in this case.
Council member Matt Kelly, no fan of special-use permits, said he understands that Janney doesn’t want to include more commercial space in the building because there isn’t much demand for it, and it would increase traffic. He added that the council never asks what its getting in return for what its giving up. He said he wonders if the mixed-use regulations are realistic.
“Downtown to me is everything,” he said. “We keep handling things on a case-by-case basis and jury-rigging it to make it work.”
Craig said that the opportunity to redevelop an historic downtown building is significant and will contribute to the city’s vitality by bringing more people downtown.
“I look at it as a good opportunity,” said Council member Chuck Frye Jr. “When you come in on the train, that’s the entrance to the city.
“Looking out that train, or when you’re coming through Fredericksburg, this is one of the projects that dictates what the city looks like, so it’s an opportunity to get the boards off the building and present Fredericksburg in a new light. It gives you like, ‘Wow! I want to see that.’ Maybe next time they’ll stop and visit Fredericksburg.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.