I have not been part of a protest before. This has been a very enlightening experience. I didn’t even know I had this kind of passion in my heart for something.
The fact that the police officers [involved in George Floyd’s killing] had a previous history of using excessive force and all of those counts were just dismissed, and then it comes to another innocent person being murdered in cold blood—I know this has been happening for years, but that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. This can’t keep happening. It’s just not OK. Just to put it in the most simple terms, it is not OK.
I have definitely experienced racism before. It’s been as simple as me walking with some of my friends and getting dirty looks. Or someone telling me, “You’re the only black person I like,” and “black person” was not the word they used. Or being at jobs and being told to do something they wouldn’t ask other people to do. It’s everywhere, and it’s sad.
It’s not about what inspires me [to protest], it’s about what made me mad. Seeing that all of us are being peaceful, all of us want the same thing, justice and change, and being responded to with tear gas and fear—that was not something I could stand for.
It started off being about justice for George Floyd but then it turned into a conversation into why the protest against police brutality is being met with police brutality.
Sunday [May 31] was the first day I attended. From what I heard, the previous night, somebody threw some type of object at the police station, and they were trying to protect the police station because we were coming up on Cowan Boulevard towards it, but the entire time, we were being peaceful. If I saw anybody doing anything stupid, I would try to stop that immediately. We want to show [the police] peace to get peace back.
Yes, I was surprised [by the use of tear gas]. I would understand that much force if we were turning out to be like the other cities, becoming more violent, but it was just a bunch of young adults that are standing up to something.
We just need you to know, “Hey, we see something we don’t like.”
I didn’t exactly buy the police walking with the protesters. I thought it was fishy. Still, come that night [Tuesday], the National Guard was there. There’s no reason a bunch of 19- and 20-year-olds should be scared off the street with M16s and tear gas. Don’t tell us that you care about us and you’re sorry about your actions and then just continue the same actions.
[All the groups out protesting] are on the same page, we just have different people leading them. We’re all talking together about the change we want to see. Some of us are taking classes on how to lobby so we can keep being vigilant and make sure nothing like this happens again.
[This movement] is definitely going to have some results. We’re already seen results come out of this. We’ve been trying to get the auction block removed for four years and all it took was three days of us actually being really serious about it for it to just be taken up yesterday.
That’s an example to the younger kids that if you really speak up, you can make things happen.
Going out and marching, that’s only one part of it. That’s just the first step. When you get home, you gotta return those emails, call those numbers, donate, sign the petitions.
This isn’t just a Fredericksburg thing, this is happening in all cities. There are 50 states at one time all saying the same thing, “Justice for George Floyd,” and all are met with the same brutality, tear gas and rubber bullets.
To me, defunding the police [one of the protesters’ requests] is about putting those resources in other places that obviously need them. There’s no reason [the Los Angeles Police Department] has a $1.8 billion budget when the city has homelessness problems and kids that can’t eat. There are so many things you can address as a city.
It’s not like we’re asking all cops to go back to riding on horse and buggy but we’re saying, “Hey, if you put this money in the police force, remember there are thousands of underpaid teachers and medical workers that would love to have a little bump in salary, or maybe the community would like a new park.”
I am very proud of everybody I’ve seen out marching. It’s been a beautiful movement and I love the things that are actually happening.
