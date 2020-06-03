For the fifth day in a row, they marched and they chanted.
And this time, none of the groups of mostly young people protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis were arrested or received citations.
Two separate groups of protesters braved the hot weather Wednesday to bring their calls for change to the streets of downtown Fredericksburg. They repeated many of the same chants they’ve been shouting for days now, such as “Black Lives Matter,” “no justice, no peace,” and “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”
They also continued to shout their support for Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people who have lost their lives in confrontations with police nationwide.
One group called it a day about 5:30 p.m., while the other stuck around until right at the city’s 8:30 p.m. curfew.
City police have joined protesters in some of the marches, but Adriana Ferguson and others in the later group said they didn’t feel comfortable with that, possibly explaining the reason for separate marches Wednesday.
Ferguson and others who declined to give their names for fear of repercussions said they are still angry about being tear-gassed Sunday near the city police station and by what they said was overzealous enforcement of the city’s curfew law Tuesday night. Thirty six people were cited or arrested that night.
They also claimed that, to them, the curfew is merely an attempt to stifle their free expression.
Ferguson said that, as far as she’s concerned, the end of the series of protests is nowhere in sight. “I plan to be here every day until something changes,” she said.
Meanwhile, Fredericksburg’s city manager said he has been inundated with letters and emails from downtown residents, business owners, property owners and the Fredericksburg Branch NAACP asking that he extend the curfew that had been set to expire Wednesday.
Tim Baroody declared a state of emergency Monday because of demonstrations by protesters seeking justice for the death of George Floyd, and issued a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Wednesday afternoon, he extended the state of emergency and the curfew through Monday.
No one is to be on city streets from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., although there are some exceptions. These include traveling to and from work or a medical emergency. First-time violators will be given a summons and released, but second-time violators will be taken into police custody.
“This curfew is meant to ensure the safety of our residents and property,” Baroody said. “We have credible threats that indicate hostile actions are intended by groups or individuals. We implore our residents to peacefully protest, but then to clear the streets by 8:30 p.m. By doing so, we can together better protect our community.”
Baroody said constituents told him that while they support the protesters’ concerns, they’re worried about possible vandalism.
Among them was former FBI profiler Clint Van Zandt. He wrote Baroody that he’s been watching the protest marches locally, nationally and internationally, and supports “the limited continuation of the mandatory curfew in our city” because of the city’s vulnerability to potential acts of vandalism and arson.
“As a citizen, property owner and business owner, I believe we need to ensure the police department and other first response agencies are prepared to quickly respond to any situation with sufficient force to ensure we do not project the image of an unprepared community that is ripe for attack,” he said. “By this, our police department needs to maintain a high profile to assist legitimate protesters while being ready to enforce significant violations of law. Not to do this leaves our citizens and community extremely vulnerable to those who would seize upon the opportunity to decimate our community.”
He applauded Baroody and the city Police Department’s efforts at having an open dialogue with the protesters and the community, and that the city and the police are working together to protect everyone’s rights.
April Peterson, president of Fredericksburg VA Main Street, said she saw the protest in Market Square on Tuesday evening, and was touched to see Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Police Chief Brian Layton speak to the crowd about the city’s commitment to hearing and acting on their demands. She noted the protests have largely been peaceful, but added that they are being infiltrated by outsiders who are inciting violence and disorder.
“These outsiders put us all at risk and we have a responsibility to protect the lawful protestors, the majority of which are youth, from being victims of crime,” she said. “In addition, Main Street is concerned for the safety of our small business owners and their property. Restrictions have proven to keep our streets safer. We respectfully request that you follow Richmond’s lead and extend the curfew.”
The Fredericksburg Branch NAACP also sent Baroody a letter urging that the curfew be extended. According to President Charlyne Jackson–Fields’ post on the organization’s Facebook page, it didn’t sponsor any of the protest marches, but was pleased to see the peaceful marches with a diverse group of participants. However, it was disappointed to hear of the fires set outside the Fredericksburg Police Department on Sunday, and does not condone or support violence.
“As our organization’s leadership has stated, ‘This [current situation] is not new. We have seen this before, and we have persevered. Let’s work together to channel our frustration to create the change we seek. ... We must protest peacefully, demand persistently, and fight politically. But most of all, we must vote in November.’ ”
