As of now, none of the Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to visit Fredericksburg before the March 3 presidential primary.
But local voters can still learn about the policy positions of four of the candidates at a free public forum Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6:30–8:45 p.m. at the downtown library branch.
Sponsored by Fredericksburg-area supporters of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the forum will bring together speakers representing Sanders, Buttigieg, Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The event is co-sponsored by a variety of local organizations, some with political affiliation and others—such as Fossil Free Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Area Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the National Pan Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg and the Stafford Branch of the NAACP—that do not endorse any candidate.
Speakers will give a short presentation about their candidate’s policy positions, particularly focusing on health care, education and climate change. The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by University of Mary Washington political science professor Stephen Farnsworth.
Henry Thomassen, a Stafford County resident and former candidate for county treasurer, will speak about Biden.
Buttigieg representative Matt Rowe is a Fredericksburg resident and was formerly a member of the Bowling Green Town Council, as well as a candidate for Congress. He serves as the Buttigieg campaign’s lead for the First District of Virginia.
Sanders’ positions on health care, climate change and education will be presented by three speakers—Jay Brock, a retired physician; Chuck Koch, Fredericksburg representative to the Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District; and Aaron Contreras, a Sanders 2020 volunteer and Stafford resident.
Stacy Bullock, a Stafford freelance writer, massage therapist and substitute teacher for Stafford County Public Schools, will present Warren’s policy positions.
