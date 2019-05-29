from STAFF REPORTS
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to hold a public hearing on the changed location for absentee voters.
The hearing will come a more than a year after the move.
In the past, absentee voters cast their ballots at the Spotsylvania Courthouse, but in March 2018 the General Registrar’s office was moved to the Office of Elections at 4708 Southpoint Parkway, according to the county.
Absentee voters, who can cast ballots in person or by mail, used the new location for two elections last year.
Spotsylvania General Registrar Kelly Acors said the hearing is not required, but the county attorney wanted it to be held. She didn’t notice any problems with the change last year, explaining that the office sent out mailings and posted the change on the Office of Elections website and Facebook page.
“Better late than never,” Board of Supervisor Gary Skinner said Wednesday. “We’re gonna make it good.”
Primary elections this year will be held June 11 and general elections will be held Nov. 5.
The deadline to cast an absentee ballot for the primaries is June 8.
A date for the public hearing has not yet been scheduled. The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for June 11, the same day as the primaries.