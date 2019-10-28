The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors will hold three public hearings at Tuesday night’s meeting

One hearing will consider a grant to help pay for an extension of the Virginia Central Railway Trail.

The county is hoping to get grant money through a Virginia Department of Transportation program. The grant would cover 80 percent of the estimated $313,287 project, according to a staff report. The county would match the remaining $67,657.

The extension would start at the current terminus at Salem Church Road to the intersection with Leavells Road and Harrison Road.

The new section of the trail would run along Salem Church Road to the intersection. The path would tie into sidewalks that lead to Loriella Park and is considered an important part of eventually extending the trail to the terminus just across Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg.

The plan promoted by county staff also could take that extension along Harrison and the I-95 overpass, possibly helping avoid “landowner conflicts” with the Twin Springs neighborhood, according to county staff.

Another public hearing will be held to address a proposed amendment to “roll-back” taxes for rezoned properties.

The third public hearing will address amendments to zoning codes for community centers and places of worship.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Richard Holbert building.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

