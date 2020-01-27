Fredericksburg residents agreed on one thing at a public forum Monday to solicit suggestions about addressing space needs at the city’s public schools: They need to know future enrollment projections.
“How can you make educated decisions without having those numbers?” one of the 32 participants asked.
The forum was the first of two being held this week. It kicked off with an overview of the capacity of each of the city’s four schools to “comfortably educate” students, and the average daily enrollment on Sept. 30 in the last three years. That’s the date when localities report those figures to the state, and is used to determine how much state funding they’ll receive.
Total kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment in the city system grew from 3,449 in 2017 to 3,574 last September, a 3.6 percent increase, said Deputy Superintendent Jon Russ. Hugh Mercer Elementary School, however, saw its enrollment skyrocket from 857 students in 2017 to 978 last September. That’s a growth rate of 14.1 percent, and the school has had to add five “learning cottages,” or trailers.
“I hope you understand what a fast rate that is,” he said. “I’ve been told by several experts that if you have a 5 percent increase over X amount of years, you better start thinking about what you’re going to do. A 14 percent rate is huge.”
The growth rate has been almost as high—10 percent—at Walker–Grant Middle School, but the enrollment of 794 students there is still below the building’s capacity of 930. James Monroe High School has seen only 0.9 percent enrollment growth since 2017, and Lafayette Upper Elementary School has seen an 8.9 percent drop during that time period. None of those three schools has reached capacity.
Based on the number of new housing units in the pipeline, Fredericksburg can expect to see enrollment climb to about 4,100 in five years, said Michael George, the school system’s chief operations and information officer. He added that the city had expected its total population to reach 30,000 by 2040, and it’s almost there now.
“That’s why all of this is coming so quickly,” George said.
Capacity at the city’s schools, especially Hugh Mercer Elementary, is a hot-button issue with parents, who questioned Moseley Architect’s enrollment figures after the School Board voted last January to approve a 25-year student capacity plan. The plan would have expanded Lafayette Upper Elementary instead of building a third elementary school.
The grassroots effort formed in its wake first pushed for the third elementary school, but then several parents said they realized the city doesn’t have enough funds to build one and meet other needs. Those priorities include a new or larger replacement fire station and the possibility of either building a new wastewater treatment plant or joining with Spotsylvania County to renovate the plant in Massaponax.
The city is also paying off millions in debt, about half of which was for the new James Monroe High and Lafayette Upper Elementary.
“There’s a big drop off in 2030,” said Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley. “We know we can’t wait until 2030, but that’s when the breaks come.”
Construction of the Lafayette addition has been put on hold, and an Enrollment, Capacity, Expansion Task Force led jointly by members of the School Board and City Council has been meeting for several months to analyze instructional needs, enrollment projections, facility capacity and expansion options for the school system.
It’s also using the forums and a survey available on the school system’s website, cityschools.com, to solicit public input.
Barbara Hunter of Hunter Communications in Alexandria, who helped create the survey, is also the forum facilitator. She asked participants Monday to divide into groups and spend about 45 minutes coming up with answers to questions about school capacity. They were:
- What are the most important factors you would like leaders to consider in making a decision to address the capacity issues? List the pros and cons of each factor.
- What solutions do you believe would be most successful in resolving the capacity issue? Why?
- Are there any other comments related to capacity issues that you would like to share?
One factor almost every group addressed was whether to keep the city’s single-stream approach, which sends all Fredericksburg students to the same schools, or if the elementary school population should be divided into districts, as is the case in most localities.
Some were in favor of dealing with overcrowding at Hugh Mercer by adding an elementary school that could handle two grade levels. This would help maintain Fredericksburg’s small-city feel and separate younger children from those who are older and larger, they said.
Others liked the idea of creating two elementary school districts, which would enable students to be closer to their neighborhoods. They could attend school with siblings and their parents might feel more invested in a school if their child was there for more than two years.
Lindsay Dickinson, a speech therapist who has a child at Hugh Mercer, said having two K–5 elementary schools would allow therapists and others who work with students to track their progress over several years instead of just one or two.
Other suggestions included doing an inventory of unused or under-utilized buildings in the city that could be renovated as a school, such as the former Mary Washington Hospital building at 2300 Fall Hill Ave.
If a new school is built instead, participants said they want it to be equitable to the city’s other schools in regards to such things as its library, cafeteria and playground. And several suggested it be a “smart building,” which uses automated processes to control such things as heating, lighting and security; and that it be as energy-efficient as possible.
Participants also said they want school officials to consider not only space needs, but also where there are gaps in the programs. They’d like to see more workforce training opportunities, for example, as well as more partnerships with the University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and Mary Washington Hospital.
One group recommended using the $1 million City Council set aside in its Capital Improvements Plan after the school expansions were put on hold to get more comprehensive enrollment projections, which it said needs to be an ongoing process.
“This has been so helpful and informative,” said Superintendent Marci Catlett as she thanked everyone who attended. These included School Board and City Council members and officials who were on hand to answer questions.
A second forum will be held from 7–9 p.m. Wednesday at James Monroe High. Transportation is available, and a list of bus routes is available at cityschools.com.
Additional enrollment information is also on the schools’ website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.