Quantico school trains thousands a year on basics of firing weapons
{child_byline}James Scott Baron
The Free Lance-Star{/child_byline}
Much of the small arms fire that Stafford residents hear in close proximity to Quantico is student training being held in conjunction with The Basic School, a challenging and demanding 26 1/2-week training course for newly commissioned Marine Corps lieutenants and warrant officers.
Those ranges are located in the northern part of the county, off State Route 610. TBS itself is centered at Camp Barrett, located at the south end of Marine Corps Base Quantico.
This year, TBS is expecting up to 2,200 students to pass through its doors before receiving their first assignments as communications, logistics, infantry or artillery officers.
TBS students are taught war-fighting and survival tactics, leadership skills and Marine Corps procedures. There are also land navigation exercises, extended hikes, lots of physical training and time on the range.
The range is where students become familiar with Marine weaponry and participate in live-fire exercises with the latest field weapons the Corps has to offer.
Students spend about half their time in the classroom, 35 percent in the field, and 15 percent on the range.
During range-training days, a company of 300 TBS students will receive a series of safety briefs and instructions on specific weapons and how they are used in the field. Marines then put the weapons to the test themselves.
“Every Marine is a rifleman, so as officers, we may find ourselves as rifle platoon commanders,” said Capt. Austin Singhoffer, a weapons instructor at TBS. “We need to understand the tools and techniques of our trade to be able to employ them correctly, and that’s what they learn here, starting at the squad level leading up to the platoon level when they leave here.”
Early in the TBS program, students qualify with small arms and work their way up to larger caliber weapons.
“Rifle and pistol qualifications happen early in the POI [Program of Instruction], so during the first month they will go to the rifle range and qualify on the rifle and pistol there,” said Singhoffer.
“When it comes to the weapons they receive out here, they’re qualified to shoot them with something called PECL [Performance Evaluation Checklist]. We certify they understand how to manipulate and adjust the weapon system and then from there, once they are qualified on the PECL, they demonstrate proficiency on the crew-serve.”
A crew-served weapon is any weapon system that requires two or more individuals to operate at maximum efficiency. These types of weapons vary in both caliber and overall size and weight. TBS students get hands-on with a variety of these weapons.
“Light machine guns with the M249, to mediums with the M240, and then the heavies—with the Mk 19 grenade launcher and the M2 .50-caliber machine gun,” said Singhoffer.
Marines fired weapons at the hull of an armored tank, situated 800 yards away in a barren field of rust-colored soil.
Singhoffer said that students learn the different roles and responsibilities of the crews that operate those machine guns, with particular emphasis on the M240s that the Marines will use later in training with blank and live-fire exercises.
TBS students also learn about the various mortars used in the field during their time spent at the range.
Sgt. James Davies has been a weapons instructor at TBS for nearly 18 months and provides training on 60 mm and 81 mm mortars.
“I love teaching my trade, the mortars,” said Davies. “It’s been a great experience here. We have a solid group of instructors.”
