Many people are starting backyard gardens as a way to get exercise, fresh air and healthy food during the coronavirus outbreak.
You can purchase plants for your backyard garden during Rappahannock Adult Activities' annual plant sale, which is held every year to benefit the program.
This year, the plant sale will be held differently to adhere to social distancing measures required to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Customers can choose their plants from an online order form and then call or email their selections. Orders can be picked up at 750 Kings Highway at a prearranged time.
“We’ve got a wonderful selection of quality plants, including stunning hanging baskets and a wide variety of tomatoes,” said Horticulture Program Manager Andy Lynn. “We look forward to being part of our community’s spring traditions, even if those look a little bit different this year.”
Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Order forms can be downloaded from the agency’s website, www.rappahannockareacsb.org. Customers can email their completed form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org or call in their order to 540/226-2949.
Rappahannock Adult Activities provides day care to adults with disabilities in the Fredericksburg area. The program serves more than 160 adults in the area and is currently closed due to the state of emergency declared by the Governor of Virginia in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
