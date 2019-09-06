The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has purchased the Roxbury Farm & Garden Center site next door to expand its support to area residents.
For nearly 50 years, RACSB has served individuals in the Greater Fredericksburg community, offering support to thousands of individuals with behavioral health or developmental concerns and their families. As new needs arise, RACSB has expanded services, programs and staff.
To meet current needs and to expand outpatient services and primary care screenings, RACSB needed more space. So when the neighboring property went on the market, the agency’s board of directors purchased it.
“We are excited about the Roxbury purchase as this will allow RACSB to expand, evolve, and diversify our services,” board Chairwoman Debbie Draper said in a news release.
Roxbury Farm and Garden Center, which sat on the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Jackson Street on the block next to the RACSB’s Ronald W. Branscome Building, announced it was closing in February.
“The Farm and Garden Center has been a terrific community partner over the years, so we were sad to learn it was closing,” RACSB Executive Director Jane McDonald Yaun said. “But we also saw a chance to help more people and to better serve the public. We were fortunate to gain both the property and the garden center’s general manager, Andy Lynn, who is now running our horticulture program for adults with developmental disability.”
The RACSB news release said the site "offers an opportunity to grow RACSB’s horticulture services and to create employment for adults with disability" as well as offer new services for the community. The agency could also move administrative offices out of its building at 600 Jackson St. to provide more room for clinical services there.
RACSB said it hopes to maintain some of the Roxbury property's history and has talked to an architect about options for keeping the 31-foot-wide mural on the back of one of the garden center’s warehouses.
“Nearly 300 volunteers came together in 2007 to tell a colorful story about our region’s diversity,” said the Rev. Lawrence Davies, a former Fredericksburg City mayor who sits on RACSB’s board of directors. “This beloved mural sprang from that collaboration, and its richness comes from the various items volunteers brought to place in the artwork. This is not unlike RACSB, which partners with the community to help individuals live to their fullest potential.”
Yaun was also cognizant of the connection between the land’s history and its future.
“For 90 years, Roxbury Farm and Garden has helped our community thrive and bloom,” she said in the release. “We look forward to continuing that tradition by using this land to help our neighbors flourish in spite of challenges they may face.”
