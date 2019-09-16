The Rappahannock Rotary Club is sponsoring an International Day of Peace program at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
Patricia Schafer, a Rotary Peace Fellow and the executive director of NewGen Peacebuilders, will lead a discussion on “How the Fredericksburg-Rappahannock Rotary Club can become a connector in our community to promote peace.” The public is invited.
Last year, the Rappahannock Rotary Club hosted a community event to discuss how to create a shared set of values. Using information from that event, the Rotary Club formed a Peace Committee with the mission of partnering with the community in resolving conflicts without violence, building trust, and promoting civility and ethical behavior for a just and better way of life.
—Staff report
