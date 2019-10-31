The Rappahannock United Way will hold its first ALICE Awareness Week.
ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. It refers to households that earn more than the Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living for the state. ALICE families work, but are unable to save and are often just one emergency away from financial catastrophe.
The goal of ALICE Awareness Week, which runs Monday through Friday, is to bring awareness to families in the Fredericksburg area who meet this description and encourage the community to donate to the United Way’s ALICE Assistance Fund.
The fund is used to provide assistance for mortgage and rent payments or car repair bills to maintain financial stability during a crisis.
According to the Rappahannock United Way’s 2017 ALICE report, 55 percent of households in Fredericksburg City are ALICE or earn less than the federal poverty level.
In Spotsylvania County, 47 percent of households are poverty-level or ALICE. Caroline, Stafford and King George counties follow at 39, 35 and 29 percent, respectively.
The Rappahannock United Way plans to release a new ALICE report early next year.
ALICE Awareness Week is a statewide initiative. Each day, the Rappahannock United Way will share facts and stories about ALICE in the Fredericksburg area on its social media platforms.
To follow, visit rappahannockunitedway.org.
