from staff reports
The Rappahannock Area YMCA raised $154,100 in its annual Give Day campaign this year, outpacing its goal by more than 50 percent.
“The Y family is ecstatic about the success of Give Day,” said regional YMCA board President Philip King. “These monies will send children to summer camps, provide programs for individuals with special needs and subsidize membership fees for those who cannot afford it. It was truly a special day and hats off to all who participated.”
The YMCA announced a goal of $100,000 at its kickoff event last week, but Chief Executive Officer Barney Reiley said he and staff members had an internal goal of $120,000.
Reiley said donations Tuesday had already exceeded last year’s total of $126,000 when founding member Dr. Louis B. Massad and his wife, Jay, provided a $25,000 gift to “knock it out of the park.” The YMCA’s main branch in southern Stafford County is named for Massad and the annual fundraising campaign is named for his wife, who came up with the idea years ago.
Reiley said the money will benefit all those who use the YMCA branches in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties, especially children and people with disabilities. He cited upcoming programs such as summer camp and a special Power Scholars summer learning program to help students retain the knowledge they learn in school.
Fundraising campaign Chairman Tony Farland credited Reiley and his staff for the success of the drive.
“The community also really stepped up this year,” Farland said. “What that shows me is that they believe in the programs that [Reiley and his staff] have put together to help those that need them.”