Top three campaign issues and your position on each: We are running a people-powered campaign that fights for working families. In Richmond, we will pass legislation to help increase teacher pay and the living wage, expand healthcare access, and fight the opioid epidemic, as well as strengthen our infrastructure to ensure our safety, security and an increased quality of life.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Background: Human rights lawyer, graduate of T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. Serves on a variety of boards and works with non-profit organizations dedicated to education, healthcare, and women's rights.

Richard Stuart

Name: Richard H. Stuart

Birthplace: Fredericksburg

Date of birth: January 6, 1964

Family: Married, two daughters and one son

Background: I grew up in Westmoreland County and attended Westmoreland County public schools, graduating in 1982. I attended Virginia Wesleyan College, the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. While in law school, I studied international law at Emmanuel College at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. I served in the United States Marine Corps reserve for eight years and was honorably discharged in 1993.

I have served on many boards and civic organizations, including Woodland Academy, as a trustee for the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, and as board member of the Directors for the George Washington National Memorial Foundation, the Bay Trust Company, the Bank of Lancaster, the Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, the Moot Court Board for T.C. Williams School of Law, and the Northern Neck Land Conservancy.

Served as a commonwealth’s attorney, county attorney, school board attorney and state senator.

Currently serving in the state senate of Virginia for the 28th district, chairing the Agriculture, Conservation, and Natural Resources Committee, as well as serving as vice chair of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee, and as a member of the Commerce and Labor, Finance and Rules Committee.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Top three campaign issues and your position on each:

I have worked diligently and continue efforts to get more funding for transportation and congestion relief, including dedicating the internet sales tax for more transportation dollars and using the shoulder on Interstate 95 as travel lanes during peak times.

Growth and transportation go hand and hand, so I have worked hard to try to give localities the tools they need to manage growth. I currently have bills already filed in the Virginia Senate which would allow localities to enact impact fees to pay for infrastructure regarding growth.

During my time in the senate, I have been a champion for the public schools. My mother was a public school teacher as is my wife, and I am a product of public schools. We were able to give another five percent raise this year in the budget and I am working to make our schools safer by using creative ways to try to get retired law enforcement officers into the schools to protect our children. They should not have to worry or fear for their safety when they go to school.

Campaign website: StuartForSenate.com