The Ladies Memorial Association hosted the 153rd Memorial Day Observance at the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery on Monday, in a memorial that highlighted both the history of the cemetery and honored the fallen confederate soldiers.
The Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, owned by the LMA, which was dedicated in May of 1870 holds 3,553 confederate soldiers. Both known and unknown soldiers are buried within the cemetery, including 2,184 who were never identified, according LMA president Carolyn Elstner.
As attendees poured into the cemetery, the singers of Evergreen Shade performed songs from the Civil War era throughout the service.
The service’s keynote speaker, genealogist Robert Ebb, said his view as a genealogist was “a view that is unique to me.”
“Ask any other genealogist here and most likely you will get a different story,” he said.
Ebb admitted his journey into genealogy didn't follow a traditional path.
“History and I were never compatible,” he said.
Ebb shared the genealogical stories of a few Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery in his speech. John Cook, who was born in Virginia, was a parent of four and died in 1863 at Ellwood Manor. Murdock Wood was wounded at the battle of Chancellorsville and later died at Ellwood Manor.
There are also civilians buried in the cemetery, noted Ebb, such as Betty and Horace Lacy, the former owners of Ellwood Manor.
“Continue documenting the lives of these Confederate soldiers and citizens,” said Ebb.
Roy B. Perry, Jr. also spoke at the service where he passionately recited a poem he composed called “Gather Them All.”
Elstner closed the event saying, “Love and faith is what Memorial Day is really about.”