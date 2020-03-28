Local lives have been changed by the coronavirus, and I asked readers to share some of their experiences.
Some of the responses are tinged with sadness because of how things have changed, and separation from loved ones. Others are marked by the drive to find positivity in a difficult time.
Alice Austiff of King George County had this to say about how drastically and quickly life has changed:
“Two weeks ago, I was a vibrant, energetic 71-year-old who enjoyed running, lifting weights, yoga, gardening, quilting, volunteering and spending time with my 13 grandchildren. In a short time, I’ve become elderly, vulnerable, old and put in isolation! I even have special hours to shop along with other sad, old people.
“I can’t wait until normal returns,” she said, “but will I be able to overcome this new label?”
Austiff’s routine included running in downtown Fredericksburg with a group of women.
“Now, we run alone and share by email what we have done,” she said.
Bruce and Cindy Corso of Spotsylvania County say they’ve been drawn to things that would help put a smile on their neighbor’s faces, as well as their own.
After reading about a national effort by folks who typically put lots of lights and decorations in their yards at Christmas—something the Corso family has done for a long time—Bruce pulled out a bunch of their holiday lights and figures and put them in their yard.
“We enjoy them at Christmas, so why not bring them out now?,” Cindy Corso said. “We’ve put up cute displays with dogs and a deer, and even a cow and a 5-foot metal rooster out there in the middle of the yard.”
She said more people seem to be out walking and moving about since they’re home from work, and the Corsos figured this would give them something to smile about when they went by.
“People are tired of being holed up inside, but at least they can walk around the neighborhood,” she said.
Cindy said neighbors are using a Facebook group to check on each other. Some volunteered to get groceries for older folks who live there.
She said her family, which includes 16-year-old Daphne, is also taking part in a national movement called “Teddy Bear in the Window,” by putting a teddy bear in a camouflage jacket in their front window.
“It’s so kids in our neighborhood and others can go out on a scavenger hunt to see how many bears they can find and how they’re dressed and what they’re doing,” said Cindy. “We have to keep finding fun things to try and keep focused on things other than getting sick.”
Shirley Bates of Spotsylvania County said the hardest thing for her so far is being unable to hug her 13-year-old granddaughter, Makaylee, because of her self-isolation.
“Every day at 3, she would come through my front door with a smile, give me a big hug, and then tell me all about her day at school,” Bates said. “I now see her and the rest of my family only through my storm door.”
Bates noted that the self-isolation is doubly important because her husband has been ill since January with numerous health issues. So her daughter and granddaughter bring them necessities and leave them at the door.
“My fear is that things might never go back to the way they were,” she said.
Bud Blankenship of Stafford County got in touch to say that he works in Information Technology for a Department of Homeland Security “component” agency and was alerted to a staff reduction in mid-February.
“And so my last day is March 31, or is it?” he wrote. “Since my announcement, so many folks in disparate program offices have bid for my time as I helped them take care of loose ends.”
He added that he’s now been offered a retainer to continue working in a critical capacity during the crisis. The arrangement pays him for up to 40 hours a month, but he’s thinking of working full-time anyway “just to keep my mind off this until it passes.”
“It will be good for both our country and me,” he said.
Patti Wallace of Fredericksburg is 78 years old and knows she’s at risk.
“I am staying close to home, but miss some of the volunteer work I do,” she said. “My church, Trinity Episcopal, feeds the homeless on Friday mornings. The homeless are now being fed at the Micah Hospitality House.”
She said one positive has been her ability to still do one thing: pick up doughnuts donated by Freddy’s Donuts on William Street and take them to Micah for the homeless.
“Another bit of caring came from my young neighbor who called Sunday morning to see if I needed anything from the grocery store,” she said. “Maybe this disaster will help us all be a little kinder.”
Kathy Marcus of Spotsylvania said she’s decided to try to enjoy every day to its fullest, “because we don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”
“None of us could have guessed that one virus would almost shut down a nation and change life as we know it,” she said. “My attitude has helped me adjust to this new lifestyle.”
She said things like eating out, socializing and helping others have been tough because of the social distancing requirements.
“Going to the grocery store is not a pleasant experience, as some of the shelves are still bare,” said Marcus. “There are signs everywhere of ‘limit one’ and marks by the register of where to stand.
“It brings memories of our folks talking about the Depression and World War II. And we cringe when we see the stock market go down. There goes our retirement!”
She listed one side benefit.
“I’m getting lots of cleaning down and seriously downsizing,” she said.
To end on a positive note, I’ll pass along something Tricia McDaniel shared that’s helping her family and others who live near her on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg smile amid all the bleak news.
“For several years now, my neighbor Tim Hughes has been planting tulips in two beds in front of his house,” she said. “This year, he decided to spread the joy and plants hundreds of bulbs along Caroline Street in neighbors’ yards, and they are now blooming,” she said.
McDaniel added, “Thank goodness, we can enjoy these flowers to get us out of the funk of isolating and social distancing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.