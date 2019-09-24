For almost 20 years, April Kelly has taught others how to perform first aid or CPR on a person who may be facing a life-and-death situation.
She never expected someone else would use those same lifesaving skills on her.
On March 13, Kelly was eating lunch when her airway became blocked. The 43-year-old is the director at Minnieland Academy off Leavells Road in Spotsylvania County, and she hurried outside her office for help.
Assistant Director Lindsay Palmer asked Kelly if she was OK. Kelly could only point to her throat in alarm, and Palmer got the message.
She came around behind Kelly, wrapped her arms around her midsection and put pressure between her abdomen and rib cage. Palmer performed the Heimlich maneuver seven or eight times to free the piece of a sub sandwich that had gotten lodged in Kelly’s windpipe.
Kelly was so grateful, she nominated Palmer for the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award. It’s one of the highest honors given to someone who uses knowledge learned in a Red Cross training program to save or sustain a life, according to the Red Cross.
Since 1911, the Lifesaving Awards program has honored 356 recipients who helped save 161 lives nationwide, according to the Rappahannock chapter of the Red Cross.
Palmer received the framed certificate of merit, signed by President Donald Trump, during a ceremony last week at the Fredericksburg office. Kelly wasn’t able to say much because she was overcome with emotion but stressed in an interview that Palmer’s quick actions, calm demeanor and level-headed approach saved the day.
“I truly believe I would have been dead if Lindsay had not acted so quickly,” said Kelly, who lives in Spotsylvania.
The director has trained a lot of employees since she started at Minnieland in 1996. State requirements dictate that all child care workers must be certified in first aid and CPR, and as Palmer said, they assume they’ll need the skills to save a child’s life.
But when Palmer saw the distress of Kelly, who’s normally unruffled by all the activity around her, she had to act. Quickly.
“Her face was really panicked so I knew something was wrong,” Palmer said.
“I’m pretty calm when I’m not dying,” Kelly quipped.
Kelly said she felt shaky the rest of the day after her life almost ended, but was otherwise OK. In the months since, she’s told every parent at Minnieland what Palmer did and has mentioned the personal anecdote while teaching lifesaving skills to other classes.
“The condition in which April found herself is a reminder that ordinary, everyday activities can be life-threatening,” said Helen Parham, executive director of the Fredericksburg chapter. “Lindsay’s heroic action exemplifies the mission of the Red Cross.”
Palmer, 31, attended Minnieland as a child then started working at an academy at age 18. She spent two years in southern Mississippi, as a coordinator with American Red Cross, then she and Kelly started working together at the Leavells Road facility last fall. Palmer lives in Caroline County.
Even a state inspector who visited Minnieland recently noted how well the two women get along.
“We seem to naturally fit, which is great,” Kelly said.
Kelly joked that she’s reluctant to let Palmer leave the building during lunch hour. Kelly also said she doesn’t eat many subs anymore.
“I appreciate that,” Palmer said.
