As of Monday, Fredericksburg area movie theaters were still selling tickets, with staffers focusing much of their efforts on cleaning, sanitizing and following health officials’ guidance on employee screening.
Regal Cinemas, which has a Fredericksburg location, said Monday that it would close all its theaters beginning Tuesday.
On Monday, Paragon in Fredericksburg and Marquee Cinemas in Spotsylvania County did not announce plans to close.
A statement by Paragon CEO Michael F. Whalen Jr. said all the chain’s theaters are keeping a close eye on news and updates, and following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and other public health organizations to protect the health and safety of Paragon patrons.
Whalen said, “While cleanliness has always been a top priority at Paragon, we are taking extra measures during this critical time and implementing additional cleaning protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. In addition to our comprehensive daily cleaning procedures, we have enhanced our processes with our staff. These measures include wiping surfaces with increased frequency including kiosks and touchscreens, door handles, concession stands, and sanitizing seats following each showing, along with increased sanitation in the restrooms using the proper disinfectants following recommendations published by the CDC.”
Employees are taking extra care to wash their hands and stay home if feeling under the weather, he added.
A manager at Marquee Cinemas in Spotsylvania County said the theater is still operating, and following the same newly emphasized cleaning protocols as the other local theaters. Said Jordan Keeley, “We’ve been doing a lot of disinfecting, the handles of doors and everything that we and the customers touch.”
Though the local operators weren’t eager to discuss it, a few mentioned ticket sales have been off as news of the virus spread, something that drastically down national figures for the past week have underscored.
Sandra Pascual, vice president of marketing and public relations for Paragon Theaters, summed up the way the coronavirus has had an impact on the theater chain’s business to date: “Obviously, yes, it has affected business somewhat, as you can imagine it’s affecting everyone, and we are managing the situation as developments occur and will conduct business accordingly.”
