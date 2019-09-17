The Rappahannock–Rapidan Regional Commission will honor Charles Barrell, a Culpeper County resident and retired attorney, during its 2019 RRRC Regional Leadership Awards ceremony Sept. 26 at Prince Michel Winery in Madison County.
The RRRC Regional Leadership Awards honor one government leader and one citizen representative of the region for outstanding contributions to the Rappahannock–Rapidan region. Rappahannock County’s Board of Supervisors Chairman Roger Welch will also be honored.
Barrell is a founding partner of the law firm Davies, Barrell, Will, Llewelyn, and Edwards, PLC, and is an active supporter of recreation, education, civic, and health care initiatives within the region. He has served on the boards of directors for the Novant Health University of Virginia Health System, Culpeper Medical Center, the Culpeper Wellness Foundation and Culpeper Library Foundation boards. He was also president of the Culpeper Recreation Foundation for 15 years.
—Cathy Jett
