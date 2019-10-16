The University of Mary Washington announced Wednesday that registration is now open for a new cybersecurity certification program.
The non-credit program, which is supported by a grant from the statewide economic development initiative GO Virginia, will prepare students for the Certified Information Systems Security Professionals exam.
King George County and the Fredericksburg and Stafford Economic Development Authorities are also partnering with UMW to offer the program, which is the only one of its kind in the region, according to a news release from UMW.
The CISSP certification is for cybersecurity professionals with at least five years experience in their field. It asks candidates to demonstrate advanced knowledge of eight domains of cybersecurity.
The demand for cybersecurity workers has grown three times faster than that of overall IT jobs, according to a recent report from workforce research firm Burning Glass Technologies.
Curry Roberts, president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at UMW, said in therelease that there are projected to be 2,000 cybersecurity jobs in the region over the next five years.
The course will begin in the winter 2020 semester and will be taught at UMW’s Stafford County and Dahlgren campuses.
“[The CISSP] is the gold standard in cyber certifications, and through the generous support of our partners, it’s affordable and accessbile to our residents within the region,” Kimberly Young, executive director of UMW’s Continuing and Professional Studies, said in the release.
