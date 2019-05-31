The Chesapeake Bay watershed continues to rebound, according to the most recent update on a program aimed at reversing pollution problems.
“The good news is that the Blueprint is working: Grasses are increasing, the dead zone is getting smaller, and blue crab populations are rebounding,” the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said this week in an update on the progress of the program, the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint. “But recovery is fragile. And the road to finishing the job is steep. However, many of the practices to reduce pollution will also sequester carbon and help slow climate change.”
The Blueprint is a massive undertaking. The Chesapeake Bay watershed covers roughly 64,000 square miles through parts of six states, with more than 100,000 streams and rivers, along with forests, farms, cities and suburbs, according to the foundation.
Virginia is one of the states in the watershed, as are the Fredericksburg area and the Rappahannock River.
The foundation was instrumental in establishing the Blueprint, an agreement struck in 2010 between the federal government; the District of Columbia and the states of Virginia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Delaware to set pollution limits and restore water quality in the watershed.
The agreement established milestones to be reached every two years, with the goal of fully implementing the Blueprint program by 2025. The Environmental Protection Agency oversees and enforces the program.
The foundation’s State of the Blueprint report states that Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania “are responsible for 90 percent of the pollution fouling the Bay and its rivers and streams.”
The foundation’s report criticizes Pennsylvania, saying the state hasn’t held up its part of the agreement so far. But Virginia and Maryland continue to make progress, according to the report.
The three states have drafted plans aimed to show how each will fulfill the program by the deadline.
The foundation said Virginia “is on track to achieve its 2025 goals, provided it accelerates efforts to reduce pollution from agricultural sources and growing urban and suburban areas, while continuing progress in the wastewater sector.”
Its report also noted that the state “has a strong roadmap for success” but added that more work remains, “especially to further reduce pollution from agriculture and stormwater.”
The foundation said the state’s plans will expand on already successful measures, including “keeping livestock out of all permanent streams and requiring detailed plans to reduce pollution from the vast majority of cropland.”
The report also highlighted Virginia as a leader in preparing for pollution caused by climate change and the foundation’s executive director for Virginia, Rebecca Tomazin, added that the state also has made progress with wastewater treatment plants.
Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality has spent more than $1 billion on Bay restoration efforts since 2016, according to the 2019 draft of its Blueprint plan. The agency added in the draft that while there is a strong foundation in place, “additional state policy initiatives will be necessary to meet the Commonwealth’s reduction targets for 2025.”
Locally, Stafford County has been doing a lot of work upgrading its wastewater system in recent years. According to the county website, it has an $88.4 million long-term plan, reaching beyond 2028, to improve its wastewater treatment system. The county has numerous projects underway or planned, totaling nearly $40 million.
Spotsylvania uses a sewer flow monitoring program and has plans to make improvements over the next five years to a pair of wastewater treatment plants, to “improve overall nutrient removal capacities,” according to spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.
She said the county plans to replace the Thornburg wastewater treatment plant with a new facility “with enhanced nutrient removal.” The county will decommission the FMC wastewater treatment plant. That wastewater will then go to the Massaponax plant, which should improve nutrient removal by up to 50 percent.
The city of Fredericksburg, which partners with Spotsylvania on wastewater treatment, is facing an estimated $65.7 million in costs over the next six years for various upgrades or expansions to the system.
The Friends of the Rappahannock recently released a report on the status of the river. Similar to the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the Rappahannock River seems to still need work, as the group gave the river a grade of C for 2018.
In the report, the human health category earned a B, but all other grades were lower, with land use coming in the lowest with a grade of D+.
Among the key findings, the report found that eight tributaries have “human health issues including bacteria levels unsafe for human recreation” and six tributaries had “unhealthy aquatic communities.”
The report noted that overall the river and its tributaries are “doing OK,” but are still “heavily disturbed due to extensive suburban growth, with insufficient protections in place to deter future development.”