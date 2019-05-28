Two former Stafford County supervisors vying for the Republican nomination for the 28th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates will debate Monday.
Del. Bob Thomas, who has served since January 2018, will face Stafford businessman Paul Milde in a debate at Colonial Circuits, 1026 Warrenton Road, beginning at 7 p.m.
Thomas defeated Milde and former Supervisor Susan Stimpson to win the GOP nomination to succeed retiring House Speaker Bill Howell two years ago. He then won a close general election over Democrat Joshua Cole, who will face the Republican nominee again this year for the 28th District seat representing parts of Stafford and Fredericksburg.
Milde served for 12 years on Stafford’s Board of Supervisors. Thomas served on the board from 2012 until his election to the House. The Republican primary is June 11; the general election is Nov. 5.